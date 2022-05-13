Indiana Judge Arrested for Felony Domestic Battery

Investigation Leads to the Arrest of a Crawford County Elected Official SCDN Graphics Dept

Indiana State News

An Indiana State Police investigation has led to the arrest of Sabrina Bell, the Crawford County Circuit Court Judge. These charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in Crawford County

Bell is alleged to have struck her ex-husband in the presence of their children, ages 12 and 8.

She has been suspended with pay while her case moves through the court system.

Back in 2019, Bell was also involved in a bizarre shooting incident.

In that case, Bell was with 2 other male judges attempting to enter a gentlemen's club for a night out.

They found the club was closed and got into an altercation with two men after Bell flipped off two men driving by. Shots were fired at the trio and the shooter was arrested.

Bell was booked into the Crawford County Jail and has since been released on pre-trial conditions.