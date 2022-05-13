Jimmy Butler: 'Tobias Harris over me?'

"TOBIAS HARRIS OVER ME?"

That was Jimmy Butler's quote as he exited the floor at the Wells Fargo Center following the Miami Heat's eliminating win over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Butler, who had a game high 32 points in Game 6, is of course referring to then Sixers general manager Elton Brand and head coach Brett Brown trading him for Harris after the 2019 postseason where Philadelphia lost in Game 7 to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors on the now infamous double-doink shot.

Furthermore, in a post game interview, Butler says his message to Embiid was that he loves him and wishes he was still on his team.

It's a bit of a dagger to the heart of Sixers fans, who have watched their team get eliminated in the second round of the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

Major questions face the organization once again heading into the offseason, as general manager Daryl Morey will have to decide if they want to keep head coach Doc Rivers and what the long-term plan is for James Harden, who has a $47.4 million player option for 2022-23 before becoming a free-agent.