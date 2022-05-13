ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Student nurses support Lake Region UAS Team

By Erin Wood
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1la5oG_0fcrEI3R00

DEVILS LAKE - The community of Devils Lake is rich with people who have a drive to give back and that community spirit.

One of these community groups is called the Lake Region State College’s Student Nurse Association – Associate Degree Nurse cohort who recently got into the giving spirit when they donated $2,500 to the local Lake Region UAS Team to help them assist in the purchase of a new drone that Lake Region UAS will use indoors. The drone, called Skydio 2+, runs around $5,000.

“We have been hard at work raising funds for our SNO group. Our donation gives this great organization half the amount they will need to purchase this drone,” said Rachel Trzpuc, president of the ADN class here on campus.

The Student Nurse Organization supports various needs in the region and enjoys the experience of giving back.

“It was such a great experience to work with and learn about what the UAS team does for the Lake Region and surrounding areas. Being able to support this team will open doors for many forms of surveillance, searching and safety,” Plemel said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Devils Lake, ND
Society
City
Devils Lake, ND
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Region State College#Uas#Community Spirit#Charity#Student Nurse Association#Skydio 2#Sno#Adn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

359
Followers
754
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy