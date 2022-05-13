ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Salisbury suspects flee traffic stop, crash into pole in Charlotte, police say

By Mike Andrews
 4 days ago

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several people suspected of breaking into vehicles in Salisbury Thursday morning sped away from a traffic stop before eventually crashing into a pole in Charlotte, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was carrying suspects who were reportedly observed breaking into vehicles in the 200 block of D Avenue early Thursday morning.

The vehicle sped away from officers and traveled south on Interstate 85, police said.

Wild shootout in broad daylight among teens in East Charlotte caught on camera

The driver continued into Charlotte where the vehicle struck a pole at the intersection of Austin and Monteith Drives.

The suspects inside got out of the vehicle and ran, according to police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area.

During the search, officers reported hearing gunshots close by. Investigators said there was no evidence that the gunshots were directed at officers.

One juvenile was eventually found and arrested. Charges against them are still pending, authorities said.

