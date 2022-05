LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A few showers and storms have already developed along a dryline positioned out west this afternoon, and could continue to do so as we head into the evening. While there is still some capping in place, lift provided by the dryline along with an unstable and moist atmosphere could lead to possible strong-to-severe storms for northern and western counties through the late night hours, though coverage will be isolated as most of us will remain dry tonight. Possible severe threats include wind gusts up to 60-70 mph and hail up to quarters and half-dollars. Overall tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph,

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO