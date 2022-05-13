ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man tells police he needs to be punished after missing woman found dead

By Morgan Mitchell, Jerrita Patterson
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he confessed to killing a woman and hiding her body, before telling investigators he needed to be punished.

Police say 61-year-old Thomas Warren told police he had taken a life, and he needs to be punished for what he had done.

Police say he admitted to killing Yolanda Chambers, who was reported missing from her home in Parkway Village on May 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czEZo_0fcrB5hS00
Thomas Warren, Yolanda Chambers

Chambers’ family reporting her missing at the beginning of the month, after she left her Castleman Street home

On Thursday, Warren told his nephew, who is a Memphis police officer, that he put the woman’s body in an abandoned building on Weaver Avenue in Southwest Memphis.

When officers got to the scene, they found a body underneath some cardboard boxes.

Almeter McCoy lives a few yards from where the deadly discovery was made. She said she watched as detectives moved in.

“The police cars and l saw the forensic people come in,” McCoy said.

Warren was at the scene and was taken into custody where he will face murder charges.

Woman shot and killed in Midtown apartments

His bond has been set at $1 million.

