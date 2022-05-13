ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Edinburg man arrested again for cattle theft scheme

By Iris Karami
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8Zme_0fcrAqld00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man received a third charge for theft of cattle, then announced his candidacy for president in 2024.

Gladys Porter Zoo to offer free admission to students

Phillip Drake, 38, was arrested on May 5 for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 according to Hidalgo County jail records.

This came after Pablo Garza reported Drake to the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association for allegedly stealing over $70,000 which was meant for investment in cattle with Drake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3sFJ_0fcrAqld00
Credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records; 2022 Phillip Drake mug shot

TSCRA reported Garza planned to invest in a fifty-fifty partnership with Drake with plans to purchase 2,000 heads of cattle.

‘Bee Czar’ helps relocate bees in Combes to apiary

Drake said Garza’s report was false.

“Supposedly he paid for half of that 2,000 [cows] at $7,232-something-dollars,” said Drake. “That is $36 dollars a cow!”

Drake posted bail the following Saturday for $30,000, according to Hidalgo County jail records.

However, special ranger Joe Aguilar with TSCRA who arrested Drake said Drake’s most recent charge is connected to a bigger scheme led by Drake.

“Phillip Drake was acquiring cattle by not means of purchasing it, but in this case, some of these cattle were coming down from the San Antonio area just to come graze and then they were going to be sent back,” said Aguilar. “[Drake] was actually getting paid by another victim [Roy Ruiz] to graze the cattle then send them back.”

Drake was arrested by Aguilar in November 2021 for theft of 37 heads of cattle from Ruiz, according to arrest documents.

The month prior, Salvador Garza, a relative of Pablo Garza, reported Drake for theft of 232 heads of cattle, according to Aguilar.

Convicted Weslaco murderer escapes prison bus, remains wanted

Aguilar said Drake used Ruiz’s cattle to con Pablo and Salvador Garza, leading to his third arrest.

“While the cattle were on his property he was using [Ruiz’s] cattle as a scheme to get money from Mr. Garza and one of his family members at the time who he did not know was in the same scheme,” said Aguilar.

Drake said the cattle in question unknowingly disappeared while he experience health issues earlier last year.

“Back at the beginning of last year I had a stroke, so I was down for a while, so when I finally started coming around again I got the workers from the hay business to start going through cattle,” said Drake. “There were cattle missing.”

Pablo Garza was supposed to look after the cattle during the time Drake was out ill, according to Drake.

Drake said he believes Garza and the TSCRA are targeting him.

“Because the person in charge of running the investigation is my arch enemy, therefore why would he involve my business partner? why not just pin it on the one guy?” said Drake.

ValleyCentral asked Aguilar if there are any other suspects in the investigation. Currently, Drake is the only one so far.

Officer charged following indecent assault

“I don’t know whose involved at this point in time,” said Aguilar. “[Drake] has been the principal person we’ve been looking at because everybody else has identified him.”

Aguilar confirmed that he arrested Drake in Starr County in 2019 for a cattle theft incident not related to his most recent charges.

Drake, who said he is from South Carolina, confirmed he was charged there for similar crimes before coming to Texas.

“I was charged with breach of contract,” said Drake. “In the hay industry.”

Meanwhile, Aguilar said the investigation is ongoing with the potential of more victims.

Drake said he is focusing on his U.S. presidential campaign for 2024 and will not let these charges get in the way.

“I mean bogus charges are bogus charges!” said Drake.

If you have any information or details on this investigation contact the TSCRA at 956-513-0297.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 5

Related
bluebonnetnews.com

Convicted murderer still on the run after escaping a transport bus

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added prison escapee Gonzalo Artemio Lopez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Lopez, 46, is wanted for escape and aggravated assault of a public servant. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Former Border Patrol employee pleads guilty to striking Honduran teen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former employee with Border Patrol has pleaded guilty to violating the constitutional rights of a Honduran teenager. Gregson Martinez, 28, was accused of striking a 17-year-old Honduran citizen, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Martinez was working as a...
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Weslaco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hidalgo County, TX
Crime & Safety
Edinburg, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hidalgo County, TX
State
South Carolina State
ValleyCentral

DEA WANTED: Faustino Cruz-Munoz

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Drug Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive. According to the DEA’s news release, Faustino Cruz-Munoz, AKA “Tino”, is wanted for Conspiracy & Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. Members of the public can anonymously report tips about […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

Weslaco police charge man with ‘very violent’ murder

WESLACO — Police here revealed details Monday of a “gruesome” and “very violent” stabbing that left one man dead and his brother in the hospital over the weekend, while the suspect who was released from jail after spending over a year behind bars is now at the center of a murder investigation.
WESLACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Theft#Fraud#Bee Czar#Tscra
ValleyCentral

BROWNSVILLE PD: Credit card abuse suspect in custody

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 13 Brownsville Police took into custody a man wanted for credit card abuse. Police said Alan Pham was taken into custody for the charge of Credit Card Abuse, three counts. Authorities said Pham was identified by a Brownsville Crime Stoppers Tip in reference to a subject who used a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

Express Employment expands in Harlingen, opens new Weslaco office

HARLINGEN — Express Employment Professionals will mark the expansion of its Harlingen office and the opening of a new location in Weslaco this week. The firm supplies staffing services to more than 300 employers and as of last year employed nearly 3,500 Valley residents. The average hourly wage was...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott and RGV leaders discuss Texas’s business growth

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Governor Greg Abbott joined a discussion panel with Rio Grande Valley area elected officials and investors on the growth impact of Texas’ economy. Abbott spoke to a crowd of local leaders and out-of-town business investors about Texas’ industrial growth in 2021. “Not only did we have a record number […]
TEXAS STATE
smcorridornews.com

Escaped Texas inmate convicted of murder – reward now at $22,500

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added prison escapee Gonzalo Artemio Lopez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Lopez, 46, is wanted for escape and aggravated assault of a public servant. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $22,500 for information leading to his arrest.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD: Man charged with murder for deadly stabbing

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A murder suspect was arraigned on Monday just days after police say he stabbed multiple people in a ‘gruesome, unprovoked attack.’ Fernando Ontiveros, 32, was charged with murder and attempted murder while he remained in a hospital bed after being stabbed during an attack he is accused of committing, according to […]
WESLACO, TX
myrgv.com

Judge scales back restitution for La Joya’s convicted ex-mayor

Two weeks after sentencing former La Joya mayor Jose “Fito” Salinas to nearly three years in federal prison and ordering that he pay more than $320,000 in restitution to the city he defrauded, a federal judge has reconsidered that sentence and lowered the amount the former mayor must repay.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

‘You could kill somebody or take your own life:’ Mission PD shares dangers of underage drinking

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school graduation is right around the corner and the Mission Police Department wants to remind everyone that underage drinking and driving can be dangerous and costly. UTRGV grad students share their journey “I am asking the community basically just be safe, not to drink and drive,” said Officer Arturo Flores […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Convicted Weslaco murderer escapes prison bus, remains wanted

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas law enforcement agencies are searching for a man they say assaulted an officer before crashing and escaping a transport bus while serving a life sentence for murder. On Thursday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) announced that Gonzalo Lopez, 46, is wanted after he escaped a transport […]
WESLACO, TX
progresstimes.net

Former mayor who defrauded La Joya will pay just $22,000 in restitution

A judge reduced the amount of restitution that former Mayor Fito Salinas must pay to La Joya from nearly $321,000 to just $22,000 on Monday. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane reduced the restitution amount during a brief hearing Monday morning. “If I made a mistake, I want to correct it,”...
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy