ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Roundtable: What are your favorite Galesburg summer events?

By Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PulH3_0fcr8h1r00

What is your favorite summer event or attraction in the Galesburg area and why?

Best Galesburg events revolve around food

To say I love food may be an understatement. It has been and will always be "The Great Communicator." It shouldn't be a surprise the Galesburg summer festivals that are among my favorites are Taste of Galesburg and Railroad Days. Starting with Taste, this is definitely the big draw for foodies. What makes the event so much fun is running into friends and saying something like "Did you try the Mahi Fish Taco from Iron Spike or Whisky Barrel's dessert pretzel bites?"

The other summer event that is a favorite is Railroad Days. Besides dizzying rides, it features two of the best carnival treats that have possibly ever been invented (cue the angelic music) the lemon shake-up, and of course the funnel cake. It's always obvious which vendor is selling either of these delicacies by who has the longest line of people impatiently waiting. A lemon shake-up isn't that difficult to make, but a homemade one rarely captures the same magic. The bottom line events revolving around food are winners. — John Hunigan

Time travel involved in favorites: Heritage Days, car shows

In thinking about the things I like about summer, it occurred to me that they seem to involve time travel.

Heritage Days and the Rendezvous at Lake Storey bring together a lot of people who like preserving and celebrating the old ways. Blacksmiths, quilters, trappers and soldiers show people how things used to be done.

Car shows are another form of time travel. People wander up and down Main Street and reminisce about the cars of their youth — the ones they had or the ones they wish they had.

Baseball games also hearken back to an earlier, simpler time. Watching kids play ball at O.N. where their parents and grandparents played attests to the timelessness of the sport.

So, as the days lengthen and the years grow shorter, I find summer is my opportunity to travel back in time. — Harry Bulkeley

Stearman Fly-In tops long list of Galesburg events

There has been a series of events I have enjoyed during my time in Galesburg: The very earliest Railroad Days, when actual gandy-dancers displayed their skills; the parades associated with Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day with a variety of regional high school bands including Galesburg High School’s; the early years of Art in the Park with more art and less marketplace; and the wonderful Great Balloon Race which is both visually delightful and presents an annual reminiscence of my own two rides: one over Galesburg, and the other over Knox County.

But, my favorite event is the weeklong National Stearman Fly-In which celebrated its 50th year in 2021. There are about 1,000 of these planes still flying and last year there were about 140 here. The Fly-in will be Sept. 5-10 this year and will feature the usual displays of wonderfully preserved and maintained planes demonstrating remarkable flying skills. If you have not yet had a ride in a Stearman you have missed a real treat, which you can remedy this year. Mine was splendid! — Laurie Muelder

Stearman Fly-In connects to my love of planes

Before I was 5 years old, my father and a friend of his arranged with a pilot of a small, single engine propeller plane to fly above Chicago along the shore of Lake Michigan. They took me with them. To say I enjoyed it is an enormous understatement.

For a couple of years we lived in California, right next to a small airport. We went onto the field and looked at the aircraft.

During my career in Information Technology, I had many occasions to fly to all over the country, visiting our remote offices or various software companies. I always loved it.

After retirement I took a Private Pilot Ground School class and a pilot training class, so it probably is not surprising that my favorite "attraction" in Galesburg is the Stearman Fly-In. If you can’t get to the Galesburg Airport, even in Knoxville you can view Stearmans flying overhead. (The airport is better!) — Charlie Gruner

Galesburg a great place to be in the summer

When living in Arizona, I would bring the entire family back to Galesburg just before RR Days and leave several days after the 4th of July. At that time, I still owned my childhood home and for two weeks, the family would experience “small town” living. It was a great reprieve from the oppressive heat and hectic urban living. Those visits back to Illinois just revitalized me. When moving back to the area in 2004 and finding a country home, it again added a level of relaxation and contentment.

I really like attending movies at the Orpheum, libations at some of the local watering holes, going downtown and visiting the Farmer’s Market on Saturdays. RR days still has some draw for me but I really like the Stearman Fly-In and the Heritage days event at Lake Storey. Overall — I really like a summer morning jog at the Lake and living on a country road. Even though I spend about half my time in Arizona, I still love summers in the Midwest. I am making my “list” of what I want to do this summer with great anticipation. Galesburg will always be home to me. — Stephen Podwojski

July 4th festivities at Monmouth airport, Citizens Lake

Independence Day, no contest. For years the day began with a fly-in breakfast at Monmouth airport. There would be pancakes, sausage, hash browns, juice and coffee. And lots of folks you hadn’t seen in months. Soon the city band would begin playing a medley of patriotic songs. I don’t ever remember it raining.

How this will go in the future isn’t clear, since the hanger was destroyed in a fire and there have been the usual hassles over permits, money.

After dark there would be fireworks at Citizens Lake, with the multi-generational crowds oohing and ahhing at the most spectacular bursts.

In between and for days on either side, our dogs would whine and complain. (One even hid in the bathtub until the noise receded.)

But I remember that long ago. I must have violated every safety warning imaginable. Firecrackers were just a part of growing up. — William Urban

The Community Roundtable runs each Sunday and is made up of local writers. Community writers answer one question each week in 150 words or fewer.

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Families hit the lake for the 51st Clyde West Fishing Derby

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - For the 51st year, the Peoria Park District invited families to get out, enjoy the fresh air and catch some fish. It was the 51st annual Clyde West Fishing Derby at Glen Oak Park, named after a former Park District trustee who started the derby to spread their love of fishing.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Picker’s Market opens for season

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Picker’s Flea market in Normal opened up for the season on Saturday. Market runner and owner of 316 Antiques Don McKinley said thousands came out to shop for unique antiques. Dozens of vendors set up tables selling clothes, toys, signs, and custom...
NORMAL, IL
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Knoxville, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Galesburg, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Government
City
Galesburg, IL
977wmoi.com

Local Youth Fishing Derby in Galesburg Tomorrow

The annual Youth Fishing Derby will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Lincoln Park, located on Treadwell Drive in Galesburg, from 1:00-3:00 pm., or until prizes run out. The Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department is happy to be able to offer this popular event, thanks to generous donors. This free event is an excellent opportunity for youth, 3-15 years of age, to be exposed to fishing, outdoor skills, the need for conservation, and fun with the family for a day. Prizes will be handed out to the first 500 participants to catch a fish. Fishing packets are to be picked up at the Lincoln Park Lagoon Shelters upon arrival, while supplies last. Participants should bring their own poles for fishing. There will also be a limited quantity of fishing poles to borrow from the Youth Fishing Derby Committee. Local fishers are available to assist children in learning how to fish. For more information, please call the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation at 345-3683.
GALESBURG, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria's Past - This Week: Jumer's Castle Lodge

—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: The Grand REgency Of peoria...
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

'Leah Marlene Day' to honor 'American Idol' finalist with concert in Uptown Normal

Leah Marlene, one of three finalists in this season of "American Idol" and a Normal native, will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Uptown Normal. She will reach Uptown via a procession at 6 p.m. down East Beaufort Street where she will greet fans from a convertible. Attendees can enter the Hometown Concert at the Intersection of North Street and Uptown Circle.
NORMAL, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf provides free summer meals for children

Bettendorf Community School District will participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, a news release says.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Urban Living#Labor Day#The Mahi Fish Taco#Heritage Days
QuadCities.com

Live Music Hits Downtown Moline

With summer comes the sound of live outdoor music in our downtowns!. Enjoy this free summer concert series every Thursday night from May 19th – August 11th in Downtown Moline!. Moline Centre’s Thursday Night Summer Concert Series takes place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the Plaza at...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC area mourns sudden loss of a compassionate community leader

The many, many friends, family and co-workers of Cecilia O’Brien are mourning the sudden passing of the 61-year-old Quad Cities community leader. O’Brien, 61, Moline, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at UnityPoint — Trinity Hospital, Rock Island, after a short battle with cancer. She had been diagnosed just six weeks earlier, her sister Melita Tunnicliff said Sunday.
MOLINE, IL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown Dumpsters Available on Monday

The annual free bulk waste drop off service provided by the city of Prophetstown will begin Monday, May 16th with large dumpsters available at the public works garage on E. Railroad Street. The first dumpsters are scheduled to arrive at Noon. The service will last until eight dumpsters have been...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
Central Illinois Proud

Locals react: Kitchen Cooked chips to be made outside of Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The famous Central Illinois snack, Kitchen Cooked chips, will no longer be made in Farmington, Illinois. “Well, I’m upset that they will be moving, I think they should just stay here, it started here,” said Farmington resident, Nina Downard. Downard said it’s the...
FARMINGTON, IL
97ZOK

You Won’t Believe What Treasure Left In IL Abandoned Gas Station

You will be blown away by this unique treasure left behind in an abandoned gas station. Are You Surprised A Gas Station In Illinois Went Of Business?. Honestly, I am very surprised that a gas station went out of business in Illinois because gas is so expensive. Plus, they have all the items in their little markets too. I guess it could be one of those corners where there are multiple gas stations and they go into a price war.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

If You’ve Ever Wanted A Mall, You Can Buy This Illinois One

If you ever dreamed of owning your own mall, there's one in Sterling, Illinois that could be yours for a starting bid of $1.5 million. It's the Northland Mall in Sterling. The mall sits at 72% occupancy at the moment and is anchored by a new 10-year lease from Hobby Lobby. It also contains Dunham's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Planet Fitness, and other mall staples like Maurice's, Claire's, Rue 21, and Bath & Body Works.
Central Illinois Proud

School celebrates janitor’s retirement

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria school janitor gets a special surprise after forty years of work Friday. St. Thomas School and Parish’s head custodian Gary Thompson is retiring at the end of the school year. He’s been at the school for forty years. Kids lined the...
PEORIA, IL
98.1 KHAK

Carrie Underwood’s New Tour Includes Show in the Quad Cities

Carrie Underwood is continuing her Las Vegas residency this week but later this year, you'll be able to see her less than 90 minutes from Cedar Rapids. Monday morning, Carrie revealed her "Denim and Rhinestones" Tour. The tour includes a combined 43 shows in 2022 and 2023. Before we get to the details of that concert in the Quad Cities, let's reminisce about the amazing career this country superstar has had to date.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Only Two Vendors Attended This Farmers Market In Eastern Iowa

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more to it than just warm temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
bleedingheartland.com

How one Iowa school district rebuffed attempted book ban

Marie Gleason of Bettendorf is a John Deere retiree and a former candidate for the Iowa legislature. She is passionate about women’s issues, civil rights, and public education. A parent in the Pleasant Valley School District (Scott County) requested to have All Boys Aren’t Blue, a multiple award-winning book...
PLEASANT VALLEY, IA
tspr.org

Two landspout tornadoes confirmed in western Illinois

The line of showers and thunderstorms developed late Friday afternoon, east of the Mississippi River, after several days of very warm weather. The National Weather Service confirmed two landspout tornadoes during Friday’s severe weather in western Illinois — one near Good Hope and the other south of Monmouth.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
938
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy