ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

101-year-old woman shot inside her apartment

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJu5P_0fcr827R00

A 101-year-old woman was shot late Thursday after a bullet from a second-floor apartment went through the floor and into her apartment, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the 3600 block of East 151st Street for a 101-year-old woman shot inside her home.

Police said preliminary information indicates someone from a second-floor apartment discharged a gun from a second-floor apartment and the bullet went through the floor and struck the victim.

The 101-year-old woman was shot in the arm and transported to University Hospitals in serious condition.

One person was arrested and the firearm was confiscated.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Man shoots carjacker who jumped in his car at gas station

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A man was getting gas while at the QT gas station, when another man tried to carjack his vehicle, just north of downtown San Antonio. The attempted carjacking took place at the intersection of San Pedro and Ramsey just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. A fight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Shooting#Amazon Fire Tv#Violent Crime#University Hospitals#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Tri-City Herald

Mom arrested outside church after kids found shot in their beds, Pennsylvania cops say

A 38-year-old mother was arrested on Monday, May 1, after her young sons were discovered in their beds with gunshot wounds to their heads, Pennsylvania authorities say. The boys, ages 9 and 13, were found alive in the Upper Makefield home but are not expected to survive, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said during a news briefing Monday afternoon. They were rushed to an area hospital and are being kept alive so their organs can be transplanted, the district attorney said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOL 11

21-year-old killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in central Toledo according to Toledo police. The shooting happened in an alley extending off of Upton Ave. near the 2200 block of Isherwood St. just before 1 p.m. Police say Cayvon Wells was shot at...
TOLEDO, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy