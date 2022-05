Alaska's state capital is chock full of adventure. As one of the state's largest cruise and airport hubs, Juneau has established itself as a tourist destination. Tucked beneath towering mountains, this city offers something for everyone while taking an Alaska cruise. Whether you want to stroll down the historic streets of downtown, toss out a line in a picturesque inlet, or climb aboard a floatplane to view glaciers from the sky – Juneau has it all.

