ROME, Ga. - The request for a campaign contribution came in an email. Or was it a text? Gerald Luongo gets so many he can't remember. Luongo does recall that he was eager to give $25 to the Democrat - he struggles to recall his name - who's running to unseat Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congresswoman whose recent outrages include calling Democrats the "party of pedophiles" and speaking at a white nationalist's political conference.

ROME, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO