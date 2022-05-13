‘Worst Cooks In America’ star guilty of killing foster child, 3

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Former Food Network star Ariel Robinson of Simpsonville, North Carolina was found guilty of homicide by child abuse and sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Jurors had been shown body camera video that was taken moments after emergency crews responded to a 911 call for a possible child drowning in a Simpsonville home in 2021.

When emergency crews got there, they found 3-year-old Victoria Smith unresponsive on her bedroom floor, covered in bruises. Robinson and the child’s other foster parent were present.

The bodycam footage shows Robinson talking to law enforcement and partly blaming the bruises on Smith, and on herself, from performing CPR wrong. She blamed the bruises on Tori’s legs on Tori’s brother.

“He will hit her with a shoe, he’ll find one of Austin’s belts, a hanger. Anything that is around because he is angry” Ariel Robinson is heard saying in the video.

Greenville County’s chief medical examiner though isn’t convinced that’s how the bruises appeared. He told the courtroom, his autopsy report shows those kinds of injuries were too severe to be inflicted in either of the ways Robinson described.

“This isn’t what we think of as a traditional bruise of the skin. This is a severe, deep injury that is tearing tissue from tissue,” Greenville County Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Michael Ward said.

An Upstate pediatric intensive care doctor said the injuries she saw on Smith were the worst she has seen.

“This is extensive, dependent on a child’s body that was inflicted repetitively by blunt force trauma which is the worst I’ve seen,” said Dr. Christina Goben.

The prosecution took the jury back to what happened 24 hours before Smith’s death. They said Robinson and her family went to church the night before.

A fellow church member testified and said she heard something concerning at Bible study that night when she walked into the bathroom and saw Tori wearing barely any clothes. She said Ariel Robinson told her Tori had shoved too much food in her mouth and made herself throw up.

“While I was in the stall, I heard Ariel say you’re cold? You’re cold? Girls who make themselves throw up deserve to be cold,” said Avery Santiago who went to church with Ariel Robinson.

The defense argued, that one of the solicitor’s key witnesses, Ariel’s husband Jerry Austin, is not credible or reliable, citing a history of him lying in their relationship.

Robinson was sentenced to life in prison. Austin is awaiting his sentencing.

Robinson won Season 20 of the Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America reality competition.

