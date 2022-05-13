ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg man facing charges after pointing replica gun at neighbors

 4 days ago

A Galesburg man is wanted for Disorderly Conduct after causing a disturbance by pointing a replica gun at people. Galesburg Police on Wednesday, May 4th responded to a home in the 200 block of West North Street for reports of a male subject...

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing numerous charges for violating an order of protection and more after weekend incident

Galesburg Police on Saturday, May 14th, around 9:20pm responded to the 100 block of Oren Drive at Kimberly Terrace in Galesburg for a report of a violation of an order of protection. Officers met with a female victim who told police that 33-year-old Chance Uhland came to the home and an argument ensued. Uhland made numerous threats to the female, threw items at her including a set of keys and a ring, damaged furniture, and departed before the police came. Uhland was added to the Galesburg Police’s pending arrest list after the incident for violating the order of protection and domestic battery. Later that night, Uhland returned to the home, pushed through a barricade the female set up at the front door, and punched a hole through the wall. Police additionally added charges of violating the order of protection and felony charges of criminal trespassing. Police were then called back to the residence the next day. Uhland could be heard yelling and crying inside the residence, and officers found him standing in a bathroom, according to police reports. Uhland refused to comply with police and officers were forced to deploy a taser and he was taken into custody. In total, Uhland was charged with four counts of Violation of Order of Protection, Felony Resisting a Peace Officer, Felony Criminal Trespassing, and Domestic Battery.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Garfield residence struck by gunfire on Friday

Galesburg Police early Friday afternoon (May 13th) responded to Garfield Avenue for a shots fired complaint. A home on Garfield Avenue was struck numerous times. A suspect vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Losey Street and Maple Avenue. According to police reports, a male subject heard about 15 shots while in his backyard and observed a blue Honda sedan traveling at a high rate of speed. Another male subject was able to provide dispatch with a license plate number. The witness also described a male suspect as a bald, shirtless, muscular man who departed on foot. Based on the witness’ accounts, the male subject in custody was released. A total of 13 shell casings were found in the area. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
walls102.com

Mendota man arrested after Peru gun incident

PERU – A Mendota man is in custody after an investigation into an attempted car theft in Peru. The Peru Police Department say that on Sunday morning they were called to the 2000 Block of 4th St. for a call of a man allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle. The vehicle owner confronted the individual, who then reportedly brandished a handgun. After an investigation, authorities took 26-year-old Ryan J. Johnson of Mendota into custody on a charge of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Peru Police noted the Glock handgun allegedly used in the incident was reported stolen out of Peoria. Johnson was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set.
PERU, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in shooting in East Moline Saturday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting on Saturday in East Moline, police said. Officers were in the 13th Street and 13th Avenue area to clear people after tavern closing, according to the East Moline Police Department in a media release. While on foot police said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
KCJJ

Illinois man arrested after Saturday night police chase with UI Police

A Saturday night police chase through Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Illinois man. University of Iowa Police say they attempted a traffic stop on a 2019 Hyundai Accent being driven by 34-year-old Charles Black of Peoria just before 10:15pm. Black had reportedly been speeding at 54 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone on Mormon Trek Boulevard near the Pheasant Ridge Apartments. UI Police say Black turned on to Walden Road and shut his lights off as soon as the officer activated his top lights and siren. Black then pulled into a parking spot at the address of the vehicle’s registered owner.
IOWA CITY, IA
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Missing Peoria woman found

UPDATE TUESDAY 12:23 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says Donita Purcell has been located and is doing well. PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 42-year-old woman. Donita L. Purcell was last seen on Saturday May 7, in...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Crews rescue dog from East Moline house fire

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A handful of fire departments rescued a dog from a house fire Monday afternoon, May 16 in East Moline. Crews responded at about 4:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 300 block of 20th Street. Firefighters on the scene said smoke was seen coming from the basement of a home that had previously served as the Mount Zion Church.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman charged after striking a male with her car.

Galesburg Police Tuesday (5/10) night responded to Bursie Williams park on Lake Storey Drive for a report of a male being struck by a vehicle. An 18-year-old male told police he and 18-year-old Marquita Jones of Galesburg were walking and driving around the area looking for Jones’ nicotine vape that had fallen on the ground, according to police reports. When the two couldn’t find it, the male said Jones “back-handed” him and told him to get out of her car. She then sped up and struck him – forcing him up over the hood breaking the windshield. Jones then told the male to get back in the car or she’ll call the police. The male said HE was going to call the police. Jones then attempted to strike the male again but instead struck a tree. Jones got out of the vehicle, ripped the broken bumper off the vehicle, and again told the victim she was going to tell the police it was HIM that attacked her. Two other females were present in the park at the time and witnessed the incident. Police located a possibly intoxicated Jones and observed the missing bumper and broken windshield. She was arrested for Domestic Battery, Reckless Driving, and Aggravated Battery with a Weapon.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Muscatine County woman dies in crash

A Muscatine County woman is dead after a single car accident last week. On Tuesday, May 10, at approximately 2:05 p.m., a crash was reported within the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue in Muscatine County. The caller noted that the vehicle was in the ditch, on fire, and believed to be still occupied. When law […]
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
starvedrock.media

Car Driven Into Ottawa Pot Dispensary

Some repairs may be needed at the marijuana dispensary in Ottawa. Police were called to Verilife just past 5:30 Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into the business just north of Interstate 80. The driver involved, 61-year-old Donald Abbey of La Salle says he hit the brake and gas pedals at the same time while trying to park. His car first hit a parking sign being going over a sidewalk and then hitting the dispensary itself. A downspout and siding was damaged at Verilife. Nobody was hurt.
OTTAWA, IL
hoiabc.com

Pekin woman killed, two others hospitalized in Mason County motorcycle accident

MASON COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A woman from Pekin was killed and two others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. Police say 52-year-old Tammy Moore was pronounced deceased on the scene. 56-year-old Charles Moore was life-flighted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and 70-year-old Edward Parker of Peoria was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
MASON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Man found dead while on morel mushroom-hunting trip

LACON, Ill. – A man from Washington who was reported missing was found dead while gone on a morel mushroom-hunting trip. 25 News reports the Marshall County Sheriffs Department identified the victim as Richard Simpson, 61. Authorities believe he died from a health-related issue and was found Sunday —...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

10 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested 10 individuals in their most recent directed patrol on Thursday. According to a Peoria Police press release, in addition to the arrests, there were 42 vehicle stops, illegal narcotics seized, four tickets issued, one vehicle impounded, and two weapons seized. Major Incidents...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

County Coroner identifies man involved in deadly crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the man who died in a police pursuit on Friday night. The driver was Randy DeGroot, who is a 65-year-old from Springfield. Police say that DeGroot attempted to flee during a traffic stop for several traffic violations. After a short pursuit, he then […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knoxville man arrested for DUI after leaving running vehicle unattended in the roadway

Galesburg Police on Tuesday responded to the 900 block of North Academy for a report of a vehicle parked the wrong way on the street with the engine running and the driver’s door open. Officers arrived and observed the vehicle, and searched the area but no one was around, according to police reports. Police observed open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. As officers took inventory, a male subject approached officers asking what they were doing inside his vehicle. Officers explained the call, and the man refused to comply with officers to stop advancing on them. The male, who initially refused to identify himself, was 39-year-old Dustin Timmons of Knoxville and he was detained. A very uncooperative Timmons was taken to the Public Safety Building. Timmons refused to perform a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. Timmons continually cursed and yelled insults at officers. Ultimately, Timmons was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Leaving an Unattended Vehicle, and Obstruction.
GALESBURG, IL
KCJJ

IC woman accused of beating daughter with belt

An Iowa City woman faces charges that she beat her daughter with a belt. Iowa City Police say they were called to Southeast Junior High just before 3:45 Friday afternoon for a student who was scared to go home. A DHS worker indicated that the girl’s mother, identified as 32-year-old Martha Rodriguez of 6th Avenue, had struck her daughter several times with a belt, causing pain and injury. Officers confirmed a bruise on the girls’ forearm.
IOWA CITY, IA
