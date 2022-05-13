ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

A few showers inland for your weekend

WINKNEWS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Florida is in store for a beautiful weekend with a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a few showers inland throughout the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 90’s meanwhile the...

www.winknews.com

WINKNEWS.com

Inland storms Tuesday, higher rain chances to end the week

Expect another hot and humid day across Southwest Florida with highs in the 90s. A few storms will likely form (mainly inland) after lunchtime. These should stay on the weaker side. Our rain chances will significantly climb into the end of the week. Boaters will encounter another fantastic day of...
WINKNEWS.com

Shed fire in North Fort Myers leaves five homeless

“My whole entire life is gone,” Patience Wible said after a fire destroyed her home. “Everything I own my kid’s pictures, the only things I had from my mother. All of it is just gone,” Wible says. The shed fire destroyed five people’s homes in North...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County plans $185M renovation to decades-old bridge

Lee County plans to spend $185 million to renovate the Cape Coral Bridge. Potential intersection improvements, a barrier separating the street and a u-turn are all on the table for Lee County commissioners. The design phase is just beginning, and the goal is to make it easier for people to go over that bridge.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach considers changing rules protecting baby sea turtles

A clash between business and environmental concerns comes to a head Monday over condominium owners’ complaints about lighting regulations meant to protect sea turtle hatchlings on Fort Myers Beach. Right now, there are more than 60 open investigations into the town’s sea turtle lighting ordinance. Fort Myers Beach leaders...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

18-acre brush fire in Lee County 100% contained

A smoke investigation leads to a brush fire discovery in Lee County on Sunday. Vicki Moreland, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer for Lee County Port Authority says the smoke investigation started at Daniels Pkwy. and Paul J Doherty Pkwy. Ryan Mason is the Forest Area Supervisor at Florida Forest Service,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County Mosquito Control working to control mosquito population

It’s hard to think about the good mosquitos provide, but there are benefits to the little suckers. They feed on nectar and ultimately like bees, they are pollinators. And mosquitoes are a food source for many organisms in Southwest Florida. Still, we don’t want too many here and that’s...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect seen taking over $400 in products from south Fort Myers Old Navy

Lee County deputies are looking for a suspect caught on camera leaving a south Fort Myers clothing store with over $400 in merchandise May 9. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the suspect entered the Old Navy store located at 5007 S. Cleveland Ave. and removed $472.37 in clothing without offering payment. He left the scene in a silver Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral buys its own garbage truck amid dispute with Waste Pro

A new garbage truck is about to hit the streets in Cape Coral. The city bought the truck after a series of problems with trash pickup and Waste Pro. The new trash truck won’t be doing daily trash pickups, though, and the city says it will mostly be used for special events and emergency situations.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FedNat insurance cancels thousands of homeowners’ policies in Florida

Florida’s property insurance crisis is getting worse after tens of thousands more homeowner policies get canceled. It’s happening one week before lawmakers are coming back together to find a solution. FedNat Insurance Group is downgrading to survive. Experts say last year’s ice storm in Texas and Hurricane Ida...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Duo arrested for breaking into Englewood coin machine

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the two people accused of breaking into a coin machine at an Englewood laundromat are under arrest. Deputies have arrested Michael Justin Rowe, 32, and Taylor Marie Farrell, 34, for smashing their way into the coin machine with a sledgehammer and getting away with $800.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples church welcomes youth pride conference

A youth pride conference set to take place on Saturday at a Naples church is being hit with a lot of misinformation. The event is described on the organizer’s webpage as, ”This one-day conference, created by and for LGBTQ youth, will provide students with the opportunity to engage in LGBTQ-related issues facing them today while empowering them to be confident in all their identities.”
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested in connection with deadly 2021 hit-and-run crash

A 30-year-old Cape Coral man has been arrested for alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead last October. Jesse Ford was arrested on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. He faces charges of hit-and-run involving death and...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New plan needed in case of price spike for Collier County renters

The 60-day notice if rent was raised by five percent plan in Collier County didn’t pass. Joe Trachtenbert, the Chairman of Collier County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee says, “Having seen this defeated last week, I’m just going to wait and see. I hope it passes but I’m not sure it’ll absolutely will.”
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in Fort Myers vehicle crash

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a pedestrian was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash took place at the intersection of Fowler Street and Hanson Street. According to FMPD, the pedestrian is an older man who was transported to Lee Memorial in serious condition. This...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested in Englewood, found asleep at wheel in apparent overdose

The driver of a pickup truck was arrested Sunday morning after deputies found him asleep at the wheel in an apparent drug overdose while stopped at a stop sign in Englewood. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call warning them of a reckless driver entering Englewood from the Venice line at around 10:30 a.m. The caller said the driver of a white pickup truck was swerving in and out of traffic, nearly causing head-on collisions. Deputies went to the area and found a vehicle matching the caller’s description stopped at a stop sign at Loralin Drive and Greaza Street. They parked behind the truck, which did not move for around one minute even though the engine was running and the brake lights were on.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples drug treatment center sees record number of admissions

Overdose deaths are up and at least one opioid contributes to more than 70% of them. A Naples drug treatment center has seen a record number of admissions in the last month, too, but says that’s a positive sign. The drug that’s affecting people the most is fentanyl. Addiction...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County, Hendry deputies fatally shoot barricaded suspect

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and Hendry County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the fatal shooting of a barricaded suspect on Monday after a 12-hour standoff in Hendry County. According to HCSO, a call came at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon from a property owner reporting a man...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL

