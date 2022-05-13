A few showers inland for your weekend

The driver of a pickup truck was arrested Sunday morning after deputies found him asleep at the wheel in an apparent drug overdose while stopped at a stop sign in Englewood. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call warning them of a reckless driver entering Englewood from the Venice line at around 10:30 a.m. The caller said the driver of a white pickup truck was swerving in and out of traffic, nearly causing head-on collisions. Deputies went to the area and found a vehicle matching the caller’s description stopped at a stop sign at Loralin Drive and Greaza Street. They parked behind the truck, which did not move for around one minute even though the engine was running and the brake lights were on.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO