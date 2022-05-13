ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Former President Donald Trump Scrambles to Fend off Oz Challenger in Pa. Senate Race

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sensing a threat in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump has issued a warning that surging Republican candidate Kathy Barnette...

M
4d ago

Nobody is voting for Oz. Trump is wrong on his pick for Pennsylvania. Just like he was wrong about both of his Attorney General's he picked.

CBS Philly

Here Is Where The Pennsylvania Primary Race For The Senate Seat Stands

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. Polls are open until 8 p.m. and all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate. The race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate is heating up. Over the weekend, the Democratic frontrunner had a stroke. Meanwhile, the top Republicans made their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 This is the race to fill the seat left behind by Republican Pat Toomey, who decided not to run for reelection. John Fetterman, the Democratic frontrunner, says his recent stroke won’t slow down his campaign plans. Meanwhile, his Republican...
Breaking Down the Candidates for PA Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Voters registered with either the Democratic or Republican parties will have until 8 p.m. to cast their vote in person. If voters are in-line by that time, they will still be able to vote. If voting by mail, and you have not returned your ballot, the...
CBS Pittsburgh

2022 Primary Election Guide: Information for Pennsylvania voters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls May 17 to cast their ballots in the state's Primary Election. Here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Primary Election Day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Some voters have already turned in mail-in ballots. Through May 13, Allegheny County officials said 72,518 ballots have been returned - 64,472 of them Democrat and 10,046 of them Republican. Military ballots can be returned through May 24. If you are headed...
WITF

Pennsylvania’s richest person has spent at least $18 million on the 2022 primary — mostly to influence one issue

Allies argue Jeff Yass is a single-issue donor who backs candidates who support alternatives to public schools. But critics contend he’s using weak campaign finance laws to peddle influence. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania Primary: Know before you go

Voters in Mercer County will make decisions on Tuesday that could eventually shift the balance of power in Washington. Democrats and Republicans will narrow the field of candidates for U.S. Senate on Election Day. There are five Democrats and seven Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for Senate. While GOP...
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
