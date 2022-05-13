Former President Donald Trump Scrambles to Fend off Oz Challenger in Pa. Senate Race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls May 17 to cast their ballots in the state's Primary Election. Here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Primary Election Day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Some voters have already turned in mail-in ballots. Through May 13, Allegheny County officials said 72,518 ballots have been returned - 64,472 of them Democrat and 10,046 of them Republican. Military ballots can be returned through May 24. If you are headed...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO