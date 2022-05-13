ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Emirates Air expects return to profit this year after announcing £900m loss

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAIAs_0fcqzuuF00
World News

One of the world’s biggest airlines, Emirates Air, has announced it lost £900 million over the past fiscal year – an 80% improvement over the year before.

The Middle East’s top carrier said revenue was up 91%, reaching £13.2 billion.

As it claws its way out of the worst of the pandemic, Emirates Air’s main hub of Dubai International Airport remains the busiest in international travel.

Emirates expects to climb out of the red and see profits this year as it plans to start paying back its shareholder, the Dubai government, some of the £3.3 billion it threw the airline to stay afloat amid Covid-19 lockdowns.

The carrier’s success and financial health is seen as a bellwether of Dubai’s own economy, which relies heavily on tourism, foreign investments and real estate purchases by the world’s elite.

We expect the Group to return to profitability in 2022/23 and are working hard to hit our targets, while keeping a close watch on headwinds such as high fuel prices, inflation, new Covid-19 variants, and political and economic uncertainty

The emirate, which is part of the United Arab Emirates, was quick to swing open its doors to foreign travellers with few requirements for entry after a brief but extremely stringent lockdown period in 2020.

Chairman and chief executive of Emirates, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said business recovery picked up pace in the second half of the fiscal year, with demand for travel coming back.

It is unclear how much of that was related to travel to visitors coming to Dubai to experience its six-month-long World Fair, or Expo, that ended in March.

The airline posted a £4.5. billion loss in the previous fiscal year — the first time the airline had not churned out a profit in more than three decades.

The wider Emirates Group, which operates ground services provider dnata, said dnata was profitable over the past fiscal year, reversing a £407 million loss in the previous year into £24.6 million in profit.

Overall revenue topped £14.8 billion, an 86% improvement from the year before. Its fiscal year spans April 2021 to March 2022.

“We expect the Group to return to profitability in 2022/23 and are working hard to hit our targets, while keeping a close watch on headwinds such as high fuel prices, inflation, new Covid-19 variants, and political and economic uncertainty,” Mr Al Saeed said in Friday’s earnings report.

Fuel costs, which have skyrocketed in recent months, accounted for nearly a quarter of total operating costs in the past fiscal year.

The airline said its fuel bill more than doubled to £3.1 billion compared to the previous year because of its expanded number of flights and fuel prices that are up by 75%.

Emirates Group said that as operations have ramped up, employees previously let go were recalled and rehired, while new recruitment drives were held.

The airline’s chairman said earlier this week that staffing levels are up to around 80% of what they were before the pandemic.

The company says it employs 85,219 employees from across the world, making it one of Dubai’s biggest employers.

The airline, which has a reputation of comfort for its in-flight cabin luxuries and newer aircraft, flies to around 140 cities around the world.

It recently announced it will retrofit 120 of its Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft with new Premium Economy seats.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Dubai#Emirates Air#Group
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Borouge to sell 10% of its shares in an IPO and list on ADX

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its Austrian chemicals partner Borealis plan an initial public offering of their petrochemicals joint venture Borouge. Borouge, which is a specialty plastics firm that produces polyolefins, announced on Wednesday its intention to float (ITF) and list its shares on the...
MARKETS
Popular Science

Indonesia’s palm oil ban is hurting its own people the most

The scarcity of palm oil has been circulating in headlines for the past couple of weeks. On April 28, Indonesia, traditionally the largest exporter of palm oil in the world, banned exports of the widely used cooking oil to address shortages. This followed the country’s ban on coal exports, which was enforced in January to keep up supplies for local power plants, subsequently leading to a giant jump in coal prices from $148 at the end of 2021 to $223 by January 25.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Place
Dubai
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy