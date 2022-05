The scarcity of palm oil has been circulating in headlines for the past couple of weeks. On April 28, Indonesia, traditionally the largest exporter of palm oil in the world, banned exports of the widely used cooking oil to address shortages. This followed the country’s ban on coal exports, which was enforced in January to keep up supplies for local power plants, subsequently leading to a giant jump in coal prices from $148 at the end of 2021 to $223 by January 25.

INDUSTRY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO