ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Detectives Search for Missing Florida Teen

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPogy_0fcqwEsm00
Detectives Search for Missing Florida TeenFlorida State Police

Florida State News

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old juvenile missing from Deerfield Beach.

Florida Toddler Dies of Neglect-Parents Arrested

Detectives say Jahwon Galette was last seen at around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, near the 500 block of Northeast 39th Street in Deerfield Beach.

Galette was last seen wearing a lime green shirt with multicolor letters, dark blue jeans, and black "Nike" slides. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 350 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Florida Father Stabs Daughter During Fight

According to Galette’s family, he suffers from mental illness and requires medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Comments / 12

Erik Brown
4d ago

why, so when they find him he pulls gun and the cop goes to prison. awfull funny how they want the "defunded " police when they in a bind!!!

Reply(3)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deerfield Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Lauderhill shooting that killed 1

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lauderhill. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street, just after 11 p.m., Sunday. Investigators say a man climbed through the window of a home and flashed a gun. Two people were inside at the time....
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Jeep Driver Issued Citations, Not Charged, In Deadly Rickenbacker Causeway Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No charges have been filed in Sunday’s deadly crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Police said a man and woman on bicycles were struck and killed by the driver of a Jeep. 30 p.m. Police said the driver remained on the scene and questioned. He was not arrested but was issued several citations for the accident. The causeway is an extremely popular spot for cyclists and it’s not the first time this type of accident has happened. In 2015 there was a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist. Before that, in 2010 and 2012, cyclists were hit and killed by drunk drivers.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Parents charged with attempted murder, accused of trying to light toddler on fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A grand jury indicted a man and woman from West Palm Beach with attempted murder for trying to set a toddler on fire in New York. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Jamie Avery and 25-year-old Lisbeth Collado face charges of attempted aggravated murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson, and first-degree attempted assault.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
WPBF News 25

Friends of school intruder suspect killed by police say mental health played role

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Family and friends of the man shot and killed in West Palm Beach after police say he crashed through a school gate said mental health played a role. Investigators said 33-year-old Phelps crashed a van through the main gates of Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts on Friday while class was in session. Students tell WPBF 25 News they were in fear for their lives and were forced to find places to hide during this incident.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPBF News 25

One dead, one in custody after shooting in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirms a man is dead following a shooting in South Bay Monday. Deputies responded to the 800 block of Palm Beach Road just before 6:30 p.m. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials located a man suffering...
SOUTH BAY, FL
SCDNReports

Suicidal Indiana Man Shoots at Police

Suicidal Indiana Man Shoots at PoliceIndiana State Police. The Indiana State Police began investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Franklin County, Indiana. The initial investigation by Detectives with the ISP-Versailles Post indicated that deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Main Street in Cedar Grove after receiving a report of an adult male who was suicidal and in possession of a gun.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Killed by Dump Truck

Ohio Man Killed by Dump TruckSCDN Graphics Department. Ohio State Troopers say a man riding a UTV in Fairfield County was killed in a fatal accident with a dump truck. Ohio Vet Clinic Employee Napped Next to Decomposing Dogs in Her Home.
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Accidentally Shot During Garage Break-In

Ohio Man Accidentally Shot During Garage Break-InSCDN Photo Archive. An Ohio man was shot accidentally while trying to break into someone’s garage. According to police, a 71-year-old man heard someone breaking into his Columbus garage in the middle of the night and went to investigate.
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
133K+
Followers
5K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy