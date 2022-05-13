Detectives Search for Missing Florida Teen Florida State Police

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old juvenile missing from Deerfield Beach.

Detectives say Jahwon Galette was last seen at around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, near the 500 block of Northeast 39th Street in Deerfield Beach.

Galette was last seen wearing a lime green shirt with multicolor letters, dark blue jeans, and black "Nike" slides. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 350 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to Galette’s family, he suffers from mental illness and requires medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).