ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Satellite images reveal dramatic loss of global wetlands over past two decades

By University of Cambridge
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn analysis of more than a million satellite images has revealed that 4,000 square kilometers of tidal wetlands have been lost globally over twenty years. Global change and human actions are driving rapid changes to tidal wetlands—tidal marshes, mangroves and tidal flats—worldwide. However, ecosystem restoration and natural processes are playing a...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Unraveling the genetic keys to improve canola crop yield

An international team of researchers, including one from The University of Western Australia (UWA), has successfully unraveled the genomes of 418 unique samples of rapeseed from across the globe to identify traits that breeders can use to improve crop yield. The study, Genomic selection and genetic architecture of agronomic traits...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

From one death, thousands of precious cells help scientists build a universal reference library

Moments after being taken off life support, an anonymous Bay Area woman gave the most abundant of gifts: 17 different tissues and organs. Some were transplanted into strangers in need, but many others were rushed off on a unique mission. They were donated for research—contributing to a first-ever detailed "cell atlas," a reference guide of cell types and behaviors that will transform our understanding of health and disease.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Phys.org

Marine ecologists warn of coral extinction by the end of the century

Vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life are diminishing throughout the Caribbean as global temperatures rise. Coral reefs are habitats that support the seafood industry, are barriers for coastal communities from storms, flooding and sea level rise, and are attractions for tourism. Their net economic value worldwide is estimated to be tens of billions of dollars. However, if atmospheric and ocean temperatures continue to rise at the current pace, coral reefs face extinction within the next 80 years, or by the end of this century.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetlands#Satellite Images#Global Change#Climate Change#Europe#James Cook University#Global Ecology Lab
Phys.org

Magnetic nanoparticles in biological vehicles individually characterized for the first time

Imagine a tiny vehicle with a nanomagnetic structure, which can be steered through the human body via external magnetic fields. Arriving at its destination, the vehicle may release a drug, or heat up cancer cells without affecting healthy tissue. Scientists of different disciplines are working on this vision. A multidisciplinary research group at Universidad del País Vasco, Leioa, Spain, explores the talents of so-called magnetotactic bacteria, which have the surprising property of forming magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles inside their cells. These particles, with diameters of around 50 nanometers (100 times smaller than blood cells), arrange, within the bacterium, into a chain. The Spanish team is pursuing the idea of using such "magnetic bacteria" as magnetic hyperthermia agents to treat cancer: Steered to the cancer site, the magnetic nanostructures are to be heated by external fields in order to burn the cancer cells.
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

North Korea ‘Sending Out SOS’ as It Admits Unnamed Disease Has Spread to 350,000 People

North Korea’s recently revealed COVID-19 outbreak may have already infected hundreds of thousands of people over the past month, according to the country’s state media. An article, published Friday by the country’s international broadcasting service the Voice of Korea, revealed that an “obscure febrile disease has been explosively spread and expanded on a nationwide scale since late April, producing more than 350,000 persons in a fever in a short time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Extreme temperatures compound poverty in Pakistan's hottest city

By the time Pakistani schoolboy Saeed Ali arrived at hospital in one of the world's hottest cities, his body was shutting down from heatstroke. The 12-year-old collapsed after walking home from school under the burning sun, his day spent sweltering in a classroom with no fans. "A rickshaw driver had...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Researchers identify the cuticle as the first protective barrier of plants against UV radiation

The cuticle, the outermost part of a plant, which acts as the interphase between the plant and the environment, is becoming increasingly important in agriculture. It has already been shown that the cuticle has hydrologic properties to prevent water loss, as well as mechanical properties that guard against fruit cracking, and that it plays a role in the defense against pathogens.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Europe and US set for scorching, dry summer, scientists say

Europe and parts of the U.S. are set for a sweltering and dry summer this year, posing risks for crops and boosting demand for energy for cooling at a time when prices of commodities are already running high. Scientists at the Copernicus Climate Change Service, who published their seasonal outlook...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy