Florida State

Florida Police Search for Bank Robber

 4 days ago

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department received a call of a Bank Robbery that had just occurred at the Regions Bank, 25 Beal Pkwy NE.

Florida Toddler Dies of Neglect-Parents Arrested

The suspect, a white male approximately 5’10” wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap demanded money and threatened to shoot patrons in the bank.

No firearm was displayed.

Florida Father Stabs Daughter During Fight

The suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. It is believed the suspect may be homeless and at large.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective James at tjames@fwb.org or 850-833-9546.*

Paul knows better
4d ago

These pictures they post of bank robbers crack me up! It’s 2022 and these are the pictures??!! Lol

