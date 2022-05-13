ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

75-year-old Hector Castro Hirales dead after a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles; driver sought (Los Angeles, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXPZ7_0fcqpodr00
75-year-old Hector Castro Hirales dead after a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles; driver sought (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report

Officials identified 75-year-old Hector Castro Hirales as the man who lost his life after being struck by a vehicle on April 27 in South Los Angeles. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at approximately 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Trinity Street and 41st Place in Historic South-Central [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fcqpodr00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

91-year-old Song Srun dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

91-year-old Song Srun dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, officials confirmed that 91-year-old Song Srun died of injuries he suffered after being hit by a vehicle on May 14 in Long Beach. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place in the 1600 block of East Plymouth Street. According to the investigation reports, the pedestrian, from Long Beach, was walking across the woman’s driveway [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

3 people killed, another injured after a fiery accident in Granada Hills (Los Angeles, CA)

3 people killed, another injured after a fiery accident in Granada Hills (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Three people lost their lives and another sustained injuries following a traffic collision in Granada Hills overnight. As per the initial information, the deadly two-vehicle accident was reported on the eastbound 118 Freeway west of the 405 Freeway [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Killed in Attack in Downtown LA; Suspect Sought

A man riding a bicycle was killed by another man in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday. The crime occurred about 12:10 a.m. at Seventh and Flower streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. According to police, the man was riding a bicycle when another man pulled him off of it,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 killed in crash with big rig on 210 Freeway

LOS ANGELES - Two people were killed in a crash involving a big rig in the Tujunga area Monday. The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 5:25 p.m. on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway near La Tuna Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
L.A. Weekly

Robert Bailey Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 110 Freeway [Los Angeles, CA]

54-Year-Old Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident near 4th Street. The accident happened on the northbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the 4th Street overpass. According to the medical examiner, Bailey succumbed to his injuries at the hospital after receiving blunt force trauma injuries from the motorcycle vs car crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

One person died, another hospitalized after a multi-vehicle accident in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

One person died, another hospitalized after a multi-vehicle accident in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed and another received injuries following a wreck Saturday in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle pile-up took place at about 6:00 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway close to the Long Beach Boulevard exit of the freeway [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Suspect in custody after leading LAPD on high-speed chase

LOS ANGELES - A driver is in handcuffs after leading police on a high-speed chase across Los Angeles County Monday evening. The suspect, initially wanted for possibly stealing a white sedan and going 100 mph with it, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase across parts of Glendale and Eagle Rock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorist found dead at freeway transition ramps

A man suffering from mental issues, abandoned his vehicle on the Golden State (5) Freeway, at the outskirts of Sylmar, and was found dead Sunday under the transition ramps to the Antelope (14) Valley and Golden State (5) freeways, authorities said. The motorist was identified as Kirk Michael MacDonald, of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy