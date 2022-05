ROCKFORD — Six years ago, Keonta Burnell was part of the first team of Guilford High School students to help build a home for Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity. He put those skills back to use this year to help a new class of Guilford students build what will be his mother’s first new home. It’s located on the same street as the one he first helped build as a high-school student.

