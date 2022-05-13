ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested after viral video shows people dumping balloons into Florida marina

By The Associated Press
WESH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials say a viral video of people popping party balloons on a yacht at a South Florida marina and dumping...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 3

Linda baby
4d ago

oh my God. wtf is wrong with people? In what world would they NOT KNOW how bad this is?????! FINE THEM so much that they have to sell their boat. or just take away their boater registration.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Miami

Jeep Driver Issued Citations, Not Charged, In Deadly Rickenbacker Causeway Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No charges have been filed in Sunday’s deadly crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Police said a man and woman on bicycles were struck and killed by the driver of a Jeep. 30 p.m. Police said the driver remained on the scene and questioned. He was not arrested but was issued several citations for the accident. The causeway is an extremely popular spot for cyclists and it’s not the first time this type of accident has happened. In 2015 there was a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist. Before that, in 2010 and 2012, cyclists were hit and killed by drunk drivers.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO on scene of possible homicide investigation in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Deerfield Beach. Officials responded to the scene in front of a business on Southwest 10th Street and Sixth Avenue, Monday morning. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a tarp could be seen covering a body in front...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Dumping#Viral Video#Party Balloons#Law Enforcement
CBS Miami

Second Person Charged After Dozens Of Balloons Were Popped, Dumped In Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second person has been charged after dozens of balloons were popped onboard a large yacht docked within the Bayshore Landing marina. Martina Gaspoz, 26, has been charged with willful disregard for the environment, a felony. The man accused of dumping balloons, David Torres-Bocanegra, is also facing a felony charge. (Courtesy of @mmgoutboarddivision) The man who rented the boat for a wedding proposal says he had no idea about the balloon incident. Gaspoz was spotted popping/deflating 50 balloons on the yacht which were then illegally dumped in the bay, according to her arrest report. During questioning, Gaspoz reportedly told police she assisted Torres-Bocanegra in removing the balloons. She said when the charter ended, she left the boat and then saw a news crew filming and saw the spent balloons in the water. Gaspoz said she felt ashamed of what they had done after looking at the social media posts, according to the arrest report. “Balloons are horrible for our environment. They often look like jellyfish floating in the water, sea turtles eat them,” Debris Free Oceans Co-Founder Caiti Waks explained. Recently, over 1,500 balloons were recovered in a cleanup operation at Biscayne National Park.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Home fraud ‘is out of control.’ Inside the crackdown that just led to two arrests

The homeowners are dead. But their true heirs have been stiffed out of their rightful inheritance in an elaborate effort to steal entire houses in South Florida, investigators say. Authorities on Monday arrested two women they say got control of two homes in Cooper City by using forged and falsified documents. The women profited by $510,000 for the sale of the homes, investigators said. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 22-year-old woman who went missing in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing from the Brickell neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 22-year-old Caitlin Acosta was last seen Sunday. She stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and blonde...
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

3-month-old killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike

An infant was killed in an early morning crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the area of Quail Roost Drive. A Ford sedan pulled over on the side of the road and was struck in the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Brothers linked to 3 separate crimes in different parts of South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Graphic video exclusively obtained by 7News of a sidewalk stunner in Brickell, as a man was sent sliding across the cement after getting struck by a car. Incredibly, the victim of that hit-and-run horror survived, and police later caught up with the driver. Now, police have connected...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police Shoot, Kill ‘Violent, Erratic Suspect’ On Campus Of West Palm Beach School

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police shot and killed a person they called a “Violent erratic suspect” on the campus of a school in West Palm Beach. They say the suspect was driving the wrong way before crashing a van through a locked gate of Dreyfus School of the Arts. The driver then ran into the school auditorium where there was a struggle with officers and school staff. Police shot and killed the driver. That person’s identity has not been released. The school was placed on lockdown during the ordeal and students were taken to a safe location.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Davie family finds surprise visitor, a large gator, in backyard

DAVIE, Fla. – A family in Davie had a surprise guest during their breakfast on Saturday morning when they discovered a large alligator in their backyard. The Mermelsteins were getting their day started as they glanced out the window and saw the gigantic reptile lounging on their property on Southwest 78th Drive in the Orange Woods Estates neighborhood.
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Gunfire Erupts In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Possible Road Rage Incident

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A quiet afternoon in Fort Lauderdale turned violent as an argument escalated, ending in gunfire, a case of possible road rage, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. “I was just trying to collect my thoughts, did I really just hear a gunshot, or was it just construction?” wondered witness Elizabeth Boutet. Boutet wasn’t hearing things. It was, in fact, a gunshot, all captured on cellphone video. ”I just see a male laying on the floor, a bunch of people crowding around him, and the ambulance and police were right on the scene,” said Boutet. WATCH: Deborah Souverain’s Report   A single gunshot left...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police respond to shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have responded to the scene of a shooting in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The shooting took place Thursday afternoon at Southeast Fourth Avenue and Second Street with initial reports saying the cause was due to a road rage incident between two drivers, one in a Nissan and the other in a BMW.

Comments / 0

Community Policy