Man mad over store credit shoots out White Castle window with crossbow, says police

CINCINNATI — A man was arrested after storming an Ohio White Castle with a crossbow, says the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers received a shots fired call from the restaurant on May 6. Upon arrival, they saw a window had been shot out — not by a bullet but by a crossbow.

Workers told police a customer was angry after his demand for store credit was denied. They said he then shot the crossbow at a window and took off.

Courtesy of Cincinnati police

Courtesy of Cincinnati police

Police were able to track down the suspect’s car and used his VIN to identify him as 23-year-old Tyshawn Carter. White Castle employees also identified him in a photo lineup.

Officers then arrested him in his home. They say they found a crossbow in his bedroom during the arrest.

Carter has been preliminarily charged with four counts of felonious assault.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.