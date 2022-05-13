ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Warming up with occasional showers and storms

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhPUZ_0fcqjdZm00

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure will track towards Virginia over the next 24 hours. Low clouds and sprinkles will continue, but a more organized area of rain and thunderstorms will move in from the southeast this afternoon. Locally heavy downpours are possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

That low will be moving through the state tomorrow, so there will be a decent chance of showers and storms, but it will not be a continuous rain. Showers and storms will be scattered the first half of the day, with rain chances increasing towards evening. Highs will be 75-80.

Sunday will be variably cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. A disturbance will bring scattered storms, mainly late in the afternoon into the evening.

Another chance for storms will exist Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

After fairly humid weather today through Monday, it will be a lot less humid Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chance of scattered storms will arrive Thursday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon across Virginia, and that’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded areas north of I-64 to a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe weather. These locations will have the highest threat for damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning. South of I-64 there is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Virginia

Virginia is a state with a rich history dating back to the early days of the United States. Visitors can learn about the founding of the country at Jamestown, or see where some of the most important battles of the Civil War were fought. In addition to its historical significance, Virginia also offers a variety of outdoor activities, making it a great destination for nature lovers.
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Virginia

Virginia is a stunningly beautiful state, renowned for its picturesque scenery and nestled between the Appalachian Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean. Every year, throngs of travelers go to Virginia’s breathtaking landscape to see the wineries, mountains, beaches, and numerous lakes scattered throughout the state. Many people are unaware that there are just two naturally-formed lakes in Virginia. But that doesn’t mean the others aren’t worth seeing!
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
WJHL

World record fallfish caught from Virginia’s Cowpasture River

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Cbs 6#The Weather Authority#Iphone
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WFXR

Something Wild: Virginia’s trout gem shines

FALLING SPRING, Va. (WFXR) — “Wild thing, you make my heart sing…” Wild Thing, The Troggs Of course, the wild things we are talking about are trout. The Jackson River between Lake Moomaw and Covington is one of the few self-sustaining wild trout streams in Virginia. All of the trout in that stretch are spawned […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Governor Youngkin announces administration appointments

"Together, we are building a team of qualified individuals who will work to make Virginia the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said. “I'm thankful for those who will join our Administration, and all who will contribute their time and expertise in service to our commonwealth."
WSET

Virginia landlord searches for answers after failed rent relief program

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy