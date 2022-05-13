Warming up with occasional showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure will track towards Virginia over the next 24 hours. Low clouds and sprinkles will continue, but a more organized area of rain and thunderstorms will move in from the southeast this afternoon. Locally heavy downpours are possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

That low will be moving through the state tomorrow, so there will be a decent chance of showers and storms, but it will not be a continuous rain. Showers and storms will be scattered the first half of the day, with rain chances increasing towards evening. Highs will be 75-80.

Sunday will be variably cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. A disturbance will bring scattered storms, mainly late in the afternoon into the evening.

Another chance for storms will exist Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

After fairly humid weather today through Monday, it will be a lot less humid Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chance of scattered storms will arrive Thursday.

