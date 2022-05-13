ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Reminder: Kidzfest in Downtown Washington Today

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Red Radio Summer Town Tour begins Friday at Kidzfest in downtown Washington. “A Magical Journey to Health” is this year’s theme for the free community event hosted by Washington County Hospital and Clinics and will...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Reid D. Orris

Celebration of life service for 91-year-old Reid D. Orris of Washington will be at 10:30a.m. Thursday, May 19th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Wednesday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Clarabell Vittetoe

Mass of the Resurrection for 88-year-old Clarabell Marie Vittetoe of Washington will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21st at St. James Catholic Church. Calling hours will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Rosary services will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A general memorial has been established. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

34th Washington Farmers Market Season Begins Thursday

The Washington Farmers Market season begins Thursday, with the hopes of being the biggest yet with many vendors and amenities offered to the community. Main Street Washington Executive Director Sarah Grunewaldt says they are looking forward to repeating last year’s increased attendance from vendors and visitors, with more featured food trucks to satisfy customer demand, and the return of the salsa contest in August after a couple year absence. Grunewaldt shares how the produce selection might look these first couple of weeks, “I think it’s going to be a little slim, honestly. Just with how the growing season is going so far. A: it’s been dry even though we’ve had a ton of rain and B: it’s been cold and so I think we’re probably going to be a little delayed. But we’re going to have wonderful baked goods, we’re going to have wonderful meat products, we do have some egg vendors. The spring veggies will come.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Carson Grace Clemons

Family of seven-month-old Carson Grace Clemons will be present to receive friends Friday, May 20th from 5-8p.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Private family services will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorials have been established for Little Super Heroes in Fairfield or the Carson Clemons Memorial.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington School Board Approves Stewart, Lincoln Masonry Projects

Tuck pointing work will continue at the Washington Community School District’s elementary buildings this summer. Superintendent Willie Stone recently presented the school board with a request for Seedorff Masonry to continue this work at Stewart and Lincoln elementaries which was already budgeted in the district’s five-year plan, “We’ll be able to finish Stewart at $48,000 and then we’ll be able to put a pretty good chunk into the Lincoln Elementary project at $54,000 of work this year and the next two years we’ve got another $50,000 of work that we’re planning on so that should get those two buildings up to snuff.”
LINCOLN, IA
kciiradio.com

Ronald Frank Gates

Celebration of life services for 78-year-old Ronald Frank Gates of Washington will be held at 10:30a.m. Friday, May 27th at the Prairie Flower Baptist Church. Military honors will be accorded following services at the church. Interment will take place at the Edward’s Cemetery in Oakville. Memorials have been established for Prairie Flower Baptist Church or Iowa Regular Baptist Camp in Ventura. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Dnita Sue Russell

Funeral services will be held at a later date for 73-year-old Dnita Sue Russell of Washington, Iowa, formerly of Sterling, Illinois. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Sterling. Memorials have been established for St. Judes Children’s Hospital. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

WEDG, Kalona Offering Student-Built Construction Employment

Washington County high school students interested in construction and looking for summer employment have a new opportunity through the Washington Economic Development Group. WEDG Executive Director Mary Audia says this summer they are implementing a student-built housing project in Kalona, “So we’re signing up students that are interested in learning more about the construction trades and if anybody wants any information about that, that’s going to be starting this summer. And we’ve got applications available, the Kalona Economic Development Group, the home builders association, City of Kalona, WEDG, and a few builders in the area are going to be collaborating on that to work on that project together.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Former Riverside Mayor Running for Supervisors Position

Former Riverside City Council Member and Mayor Bill Poch has thrown his hat into the upcoming Republican June 7 Primary Election for Washington County Board of Supervisors District 3, running against incumbent Marcus Fedler. Poch tells us why he is running for County Supervisor, “The reason why I’m running for...
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Mount Pleasant Organization Receives Award from Davenport Diocese

A Mount Pleasant organization was recently honored for their contributions to the immigrant community. On April 21, Iowa Welcomes Immigrant Neighbors, or IowaWINs,, received the One Among Us Justice Award by the Catholic Diocese of Davenport during the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award Ceremony at St. Ambrose University. Bishop Thomas R. Zinkula presented the award, which reads, “For their efforts and humble service to help meet the direct needs of the Mount Pleasant immigrant community. For their love and compassion for people in a time of great need. For their ability to change the trajectory for countless individuals and families, benefiting them for generations to come. IowaWINs models how to care for the least among us by being One Among Us.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

17 Iowa dog breeders are ranked among the worst in the nation

Dogs at an Iowa breeding facility run by Daniel Gingerich, formerly of Seymour, Iowa, before his license was revoked last year by federal officials. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.) An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone...
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

Meet Our Iowa And Illinois Pet Of The Week… Pepper!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This long haired beautiful kitty is absolutely wonderful! She is sweet, talkative, cuddly, and playful. Pepper was born in 2017, is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and is microchipped.
MILAN, IL
Pen City Current

County looking for action on 180th Street

LEE COUNTY – County Engineer Ben Hull said an effort to get 180th Street north along the Iowa Fertilizer Company property up to standard has to move forward this year. At Monday’s regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors, Hull told the board this is the third conversation he’s had with state Department of Transportation officials and IFC officials about getting the roadway improved.
LEE COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Daniel Lee Reed

Funeral services for 75-year-old Daniel Lee Reed of Kalona will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday May 20th at Mother Cabrini Catholic Church in Richland. Burial will be in Richland Friends Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials for the Richland Volunteer Fire Department, Southeastern Renal Dialysis, LLC in Fairfield, or for Stead Children’s Hospital in Iowa City may be left at the church. Gould Funeral Home of Richland is in charge of arrangements.
RICHLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Severe Weather Possible for Southwest and Central Iowa

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines says showers and thunderstorms will linger this morning into the afternoon. Tonight, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the southwest and central Iowa. The main hazards are large hail and gusty winds, and localized heavy rainfall. Additional thunderstorms chances are forecast for later Thursday into early Friday, with the severe threats better determined in the coming days.
DES MOINES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

How one Iowa school district rebuffed attempted book ban

Marie Gleason of Bettendorf is a John Deere retiree and a former candidate for the Iowa legislature. She is passionate about women’s issues, civil rights, and public education. A parent in the Pleasant Valley School District (Scott County) requested to have All Boys Aren’t Blue, a multiple award-winning book...
PLEASANT VALLEY, IA

