Torrance, CA

32-year-old Sierra Arellanes dead after a pedestrian crash in Torrance; Kevin Torres-Valencia arrested (Torrance, CA)

 4 days ago

On Thursday, authorities identified 32-year-old Sierra Arellanes as the victim who died after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday in Torrance while officers arrested 20-year-old Kevin Torres-Valencia, of Wilmington, who initially fled the scene after the collision. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at approximately 1 a.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Calle Mayor [...]

