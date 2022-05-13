ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Knoxville Boys Soccer Beats Central Iowa United, Pella Awaits Tonight

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville Boys Soccer Squad defeated Central Iowa United on Thursday 4-2. Andrew Jackson...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Loses Opener to Ankeny Christian

Pleasantville’s baseball squad opened the season on the wrong side of the result, losing to Ankeny Christian 3-1. The Trojans opened the season struggling at the plate, surrendering 15 strikeouts at the plate. Jake DeJoode was the star on both sides of the plate. DeJoode finished one for three with an RBI double, and only surrendered three hits on the mound. With the loss, Pleasantville drops to 0-1 on the young season.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville, Pella Golf Teams Qualify for State

The Knoxville and Pella golf teams navigated a competitive district to qualify for the 2022 Class 3A state golf meet Monday. The Panthers edged the Dutch by one stroke to win the district championship, with the top three advancing to state, as Newton also qualified. The 2022 Class 3A State...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Dominates PCM in Baseball Opener

The Pella baseball team came flying out of the gates Monday, dominating PCM 13-0 in the first summer sports competition of 2022. Jason Knox threw five no-hit innings with 13 strikeouts and hit a home run. Dutch batters drew 14 walks as well. Pella is 1-0 and takes on Bondurant-Farrar on the road this evening; PCM falls to 0-1 and hosts Newton Wednesday.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM’s Van Veen Qualifies For State, Soccer Shut Out by West Central Valley

PCM’s Grant Van Veen qualified for the boys’ golf state tournament in Ames, while the soccer squad ended the regular season with a loss to West Central Valley, 6-0. Van Veen traveled to Albia as the only Mustang to qualify for district play. He placed fifth overall, qualifying him for the state tournament. Van Veen finished with a score of 76, which tied for fourth with Clayton Liddle of Denver. Van Veen also finished just five strokes off of the meet medalist, Jake Weissenberger of Des Moines Christian. Van Veen will travel to the Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau next week for the state tournament.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Iowa State
Pella, IA
Sports
Knoxville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Baseball Falls In Season Opener To Wayne

The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad fell to Wayne as the Sabers were outscored last night in their season opener 16-8. The Sabers did well at the plate with Gavin Clark going 2/2 and two RBIs and the Sabers outhit the Falcons 10-5, but Saber pitching issued 15 walks and three more on hit batsmen. Coach Mark Schroeder told KNIA/KRLS while it was not pretty, the first game is out of the way. Twin Cedars is 0-1 travels to North Mahaska tonight.
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Defeats Knoxville in Season Opener

The Indianola baseball team defeated Knoxville in both teams’ season opening bouts 11-1 as heard live on KNIA Monday evening, as unforced errors doomed the Panthers. Both teams bats were quiet early, with neither team getting a hit through the first two innings, however the Indians broke through with a four-run third despite earning no hits in the inning, taking advantage of defensive miscues and walks given up by Knoxville. Indianola added another run in the fourth, and two more in the fifth to take a 7-0 lead, before exploding in the seventh for another four runs that included a three-run bomb from Brady Blake over the center field fence. Knoxville added a run in the seventh on an RBI from Luke Spaur.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Baseball Starts Season at PCM Tonight

The boys and girls of summer officially kick off the 2022 season this week. Pella will travel to PCM for baseball action and opening day. Senior Keegan Hansen looks forward to bringing together what is a fairly young team and seeing how far they can go. “It’s been fun —...
PELLA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
kniakrls.com

P.C. Girls Tennis Advances in Regional Team Playoffs

The Pella Christian girls tennis team hosted the class 1A team regionals Saturday morning and defeated Oskaloosa and Albia to advance to the Regional Final. Needing to win five matches to advance, the Eagles started the day with a hard fought 5-4 victory over Oskaloosa. Katy Roose picked up a win in #1 singles (6-4, 6-1), while Sydney Van Arendonk won at #3 singles (4-6, 6-4, 1-0) and Laurey Johnson (6-1, 6-0) and Reagan De Vries (2-6, 7-6, 1-0) won at #5 and #6 singles. After dropping the first two doubles matches, the #3 doubles team of Johnson and De Vries clinch the match for P.C. with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Having defeated Oskaloosa, the Eagles then moved on to play Albia and dominated in a 5-0 sweep. All five victories came in singles play. The wins came from Roose, Claire Vander Molen at #2 singles, Van Arendonk, Johnson, and De Vries.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson Earns Individual Conference Champ at ARC Meet

Simpson runner Spencer Moon was crowned the American Rivers Conference Track and Field Champion in the 5000m run this weekend at the ARC Championships at Loras College, running a time of 14:53. Moon placed third in the 10,000m, Carter Berkey placed third in the long jump, and Ulysses Patterson placed fifth in the decathlon to round out the top places for the men as they finished in sixth place overall. Top finishers for the Storm women included a fifth place finish from Aaliyah Johnson in the heptathlon, the 4×800 relay team placing fifth, and Alayna Wallace placing 7th in the 10,000m. The Storm women placed 8th at the event.
DUBUQUE, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Soccer Ends Season Against West Central Valley

PCM’s soccer squad will wrap up the regular season at home against West Central Valley Monday night. The Mustangs are coming off losing to Des Moines Christian Friday night, scoring just one goal from Carson Vandelune. PCM will be looking to go into postseason play on a high note against the one-loss Wildcats. The two teams met twice last season, with West Central Valley winning both matches. The second match between the two squads last season was a first-round playoff game that the Mustangs lost, 2-0.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Sports Update 5-15-22

Norwalk Girls Golf Has Final Meet of Regular Season. Norwalk’s girls’ golf squad will have their final meet of the regular season Monday at Southeast Polk. The Warriors are coming off placing fifth in their last meet at Newton Thursday afternoon. This will be the final meet for Norwalk before postseason play begins Wednesday on their home course. The Warriors will be looking to end their regular season with a high finish in the Southeast Polk Invite Monday. Norwalk will compete with the host, Indianola, Atlantic, Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines East, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Urbandale, and West Des Moines Valley.
NORWALK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Iowa United#Panthers
kniakrls.com

Dutch Men Finish 4th, Women 5th at ARC Track Championships

The Central College Track and Field teams wrapped up the American Rivers Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday, with the men finishing in fourth and the women’s team coming in fifth. Nine underclassmen contributed points for the Dutch women’s track and field team on Saturday. All but one...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Slidejob Fests Thrill Fans With Four Different Winners At Knoxville Raceway

On what may have been one of the raciest nights at the Knoxville Raceway in recent memory the drivers in all classes put on a show for the fans in attendance as Brian Brown won for the 58th time in his career pulling away after a late restart in the 410s, Clint Garner had to fend off four other challengers in a slide job fest in the scheduled 360s feature, while Aaron Reutzel dominated the make up feature in the 360s. Reutzel told KNIA/KRLS Sports the track was set up for great racing and he befitted from the Dunkins giving the drivers a great track.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Smash Park Pella Opens This Week; Grand Opening Celebration This Weekend

A signature commercial development in Pella is on the cusp of opening. Luke Ballenger is the Co-Owner of Pella Entertainment Group, the franchisee of Smash Park Pella, and says the entertainment, recreation, and restaurant complex is set to open to the public Tuesday, with a grand opening celebration this Friday through Sunday.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Richard Martin Brees

Memorial Mass for Richard Martin Brees, age 71, of Knoxville will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday May 18th at St. Anthony’s Church in Knoxville. Visitation for from 9:00 until service time. Burial, with military honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. The Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville- Kyle Keller and Angie Heartsill

Our guests on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville are Knoxville Police Officer Kyle Keller and Event Coordinator Angie Heartsill as we talk about the upcoming Helmets and Hotdogs event. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Robert Eugene “Pete” Taggart

A Celebration of Life for Robert Eugene “Pete” Taggart, age 88, of Knoxville will be Friday, May 20th at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville at 1:00pm. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. A luncheon will take place at his home following services. The Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Richard’s family with services.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola High School Facilities Public Meeting Tomorrow

A public meeting will be held for those who wish to learn more about the plans the Indianola School District is working on to update Indianola High School tomorrow. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture will present the detailed proposed plans and upgrades that are currently under discussion by the board, and community members are encouraged to come out and review the plans and provide feedback. The meeting will be held tomorrow at 5:15pm at the Peoples Bank Administration Building at 500 E Iowa Ave.
INDIANOLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy