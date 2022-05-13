Knoxville Boys Soccer Beats Central Iowa United, Pella Awaits Tonight

The Indianola baseball team defeated Knoxville in both teams’ season opening bouts 11-1 as heard live on KNIA Monday evening, as unforced errors doomed the Panthers. Both teams bats were quiet early, with neither team getting a hit through the first two innings, however the Indians broke through with a four-run third despite earning no hits in the inning, taking advantage of defensive miscues and walks given up by Knoxville. Indianola added another run in the fourth, and two more in the fifth to take a 7-0 lead, before exploding in the seventh for another four runs that included a three-run bomb from Brady Blake over the center field fence. Knoxville added a run in the seventh on an RBI from Luke Spaur.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO