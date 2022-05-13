ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Pella Christian, PCM, and Pleasantville Track and Field Athletes Earn Automatic Bids to State

By Tyler Crabb
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella Christian, PCM, and Pleasantville track and field teams all earned automatic qualifiers for the State Meet next week. The Pella Christian track and field team will compete in at least eight events at the Drake Blue Oval next week. For the second year in a row, Levi Schelhaas qualified...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Girls Tennis Falls To Newton; Boys Golf Heads To Districts

The team portion of the season has come to an end for the Knoxville Girls Tennis Squad as the Panthers lost to Newton in the class 1A first round regional 5-3. After singles wins by Kate Schneider, Jadyn Streigle and Riley Dailey the Cardinals, who also won three singles matches took two doubles matches before the meet was halted due to Newton having enough matches to win. The Panthers season is not totally over as Streigle and Olivia Maasdam will play in the class 1A doubles state tournament. Boys golf takes center stage on Monday as the Panthers will try to get to state for the second straight season as they play in the class 3A district at Bos Landen in Pella. Knoxville won the sectional on Wednesday by four strokes over runner-up Winterset. Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they have out a lot of pressure on themselves to get back at State, but its a pressure the relish.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Girls Golf Places 8th, Soccer Loses to Des Moines Christian

PCM’s girls’ golf squad finished their season with an eighth-place finish in their regional at Williamsburg, while the soccer squad lost to Des Moines Christian. The Mustangs’ girls’ golf squad finished with a team score of 493, 35 strokes behind seventh-place Davis County. Eleigh Davis finished as PCM’s low golfer with a score of 109. Tori Peterson was second on the team with a score of 121. This meet concludes PCM’s season.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Track Ready for Best Times of Season

The Indianola girls track and field team qualified 11 events to the State Track and Field Meet this week at the Drake Blue Oval, earning an extra six events in at-large bids. Head girls coach Kim Ardnt tells KNIA News the girls performed well at the qualifiers, enough to get a lot of events in and make some noise to surprise people at state, but the squad knows they still have a lot to improve upon.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Dominates Knoxville in Red Rock Soccer Match

The #9 in 2A Pella boys soccer team came out firing to put away Knoxville early in the Red Rock Rivalry renewed on the soccer pitch in a 4-1 victory Friday night. After the Dutch celebrated their Class of ’22 members, their offense went on a 13 minute tear in the first half, scoring four times between the 12th and 25th minutes. Preston Rowe collected is second hat trick in as many games, with Austin Bone scoring the first tally. Jackson Willis scored in the 2nd half for Knoxville.
PELLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasantville, IA
Pella, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
Pleasantville, IA
Sports
kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Soccer Defeats Perry

The Indianola girls soccer team trounced Perry to get back in the win column Friday night on the road, taking down the Bluejays 7-1. Five players scored the seven goals as Annaliese Miller scored in the first half to put the Indians up 1-0 going into the break, only to see the offense explode in the second half. Anna Brandt found the back of the net, followed by Isabelle Crookes, Remy Sivertsen, and Abby Jensen, with Brandt and Sivertsen both scoring again to get to the final tally. Indianola improves to 5-11 on the season, and next travels to Warren County rival Norwalk on Tuesday.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Eagles Spring Sports Update – 5-14-22

Pella Christian Boys Tennis Moves One Step Closer to State. Competing in their preliminary substate match with Oskaloosa, the Pella Christian boys tennis team grabbed a 5-2 victory and advanced to the substate final. Needing five match wins on the day, individual state qualifier Alejo Marcon got Pella Christian their...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Girls Golf Wins Regional Meet

Pleasantville’s girls’ golf squad won their regional meet at Central Decatur, which will send their whole team to regional final play. The Trojans finished with a team score of 418, 55 strokes ahead of the next closest scorer, Wayne. Kristen Roe’s dominant season carried into the postseason, winning her seventh straight meet, scoring a 91. Pleasantville will have three other golfers compete to qualify for state in their district meet. Leah Adreon shot a 104, good for third overall. Emily Roe placed fourth with a score of 107. Riley Thill rounded out the top four for Plasantville with a 116, good enough for sixth overall.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Dutch Men 2nd, Women 3rd After Day Two of ARC Track Championships

The Central College Track and Field teams completed the second day of the American Rivers Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday. The men currently sit a half point behind first place, while the women’s team is in third. Three individual champions and nine all-conference performers highlighted Friday’s action...
PELLA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Girls Soccer Falls To Newton, Girls Tennis Opens Team Regional

The Knoxville Girls Soccer Squad lost a tough 3-2 decision to Newton on Friday night. The match, proceeding the ribbon cutting ceremony by the Knoxville Chamber Ambassadors to celebrate the renovation of Randy Wilson Track was back and forth for most of the 80:00. Both teams were poised to play to the stalemate in the first 40:00, but Hanna Linsley found the net with just over 2:00 left to give Knoxville the lead at the halftime break. After several scoring chances went by the wayside for the Panthers, Newton scored two quick goals to take the lead, but Knoxville responded with a Charlye Willis tally, but Newton got the winner with just over 4:00 left. Knoxville is now 8-7 on the season and will host Centerville on Wednesday to start the class 1A regional. The Panther sports scene shifts from the soccer pitch to the Joel Tonda Tennis Courts on the other side of the high school campus today for the class 1A team regionals. The Panthers will host Newton while Clarke and Chairton will play in first round action. The two winners will battle for a chance to play in the regional final at Saydel on Tuesday against one of four teams in a quadrant that includes Atlantic, Harlan, Creston, and Keumper.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson Softball Athlete Named to All-District Academic Team

Simpson senior softball athlete Maddie Luderman was named to the 2022 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Softball team for her combined performance on the field and classroom. Luderman hit .375 on the season while driving in 27 runs, and holds a 3.79 GPA while majoring in neuroscience. Luderman is the 12th player in Simpson softball history to land on the all-district team.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Chamber Ambassadors Hold Event at Randy Wilson Track

The Knoxville Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting at Randy Wilson Track on Friday. The event celebrated the completion of the new turf and regulation soccer field. Iowa Track legend and Olympian Randy Wilson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “I have been to a lot of stadiums and tracks...
KNOXVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Pcm
kniakrls.com

Mary Evers Scholarship Recipients for 2022

The Mary Evers Scholarship Committee for the Auxiliary for Pella Regional Health Center announced the following scholarship recipients for 2022: Tessa Breems, Paige Burkland, Nia Hoekstra, Courtney Duinink, Rachel Heerema, Camille Dixson, Shannon De La Cruz, Maci Gambell, Alexis Luke, and Kari Rooda. In loving memory of their daughter, Dr....
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Price Has Driven Countless Laps As Pace Vehicle Driver At Knoxville

Ever wonder who has the most all-time laps completed at the Knoxville Raceway? An easy answer would be Terry McCarl or even Danny Lasoski. Unofficially, however, if you add in the Dunkin Family and their track prep or Pace Truck Driver Wally Price. Price has been driving the pace vehicle since 1978 and he got started driving the pace vehicle because his personal vehicle just happened to be handy.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

New Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves to Start Next Week

New Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves begins one week from today, after a lengthy hiring process that concluded in April. Reeves served as the City Manager of Santaquin, Utah, and has 18 years of experience in the public sector, including serving the City of LaVerkin, Utah as City Manager and Treasurer. Reeves has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Southern Utah University and a Master of Science in Organizational Behavior and Strategic Leadership from Roberts Wesleyan College.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Lions Club to Hold Let’s Ride Bike Show

The Melcher-Dallas Lions Club will hold their first Let’s Ride Bike Show today from 9:00 am- 3:00 pm at the Melcher-Dallas City Park. Bike Show Coordinator Kina Mann spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is a fundraising event for the Melcher-Dallas Lions Club. We are also focused...
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Smash Park Pella Opens This Week; Grand Opening Celebration This Weekend

A signature commercial development in Pella is on the cusp of opening. Luke Ballenger is the Co-Owner of Pella Entertainment Group, the franchisee of Smash Park Pella, and says the entertainment, recreation, and restaurant complex is set to open to the public Tuesday, with a grand opening celebration this Friday through Sunday.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pauline Kooistra

Visitation for Pauline Kooistra age 97 of Pella will be on Wednesday May 18th from noon-7:00pm at the Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home in Pella. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday at the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Memorials may be given to the Berean Baptist Church missionary fund.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s talk Knoxville- Ben VandeKamp

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Senior Ben VandeKamp as we talk about winning the Governor’s Scholar award, his future plans, and his hobbies outside of school. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Richard Martin Brees

Memorial Mass for Richard Martin Brees, age 71, of Knoxville will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday May 18th at St. Anthony’s Church in Knoxville. Visitation for from 9:00 until service time. Burial, with military honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. The Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy