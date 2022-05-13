ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Pella Track and Field Teams Sweep District Meet

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing a rich tradition of excellence in track and field, the Pella boys and girls combined for 26 automatic state qualifiers and won the Class 3A District meet at Bondurant-Farrar Thursday. The Dutch finished with at least one person in the top 3 of every event in boys competition,...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

kniakrls.com

Knoxville, Pella Golf Teams Qualify for State

The Knoxville and Pella golf teams navigated a competitive district to qualify for the 2022 Class 3A state golf meet Monday. The Panthers edged the Dutch by one stroke to win the district championship, with the top three advancing to state, as Newton also qualified. The 2022 Class 3A State...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Dominates PCM in Baseball Opener

The Pella baseball team came flying out of the gates Monday, dominating PCM 13-0 in the first summer sports competition of 2022. Jason Knox threw five no-hit innings with 13 strikeouts and hit a home run. Dutch batters drew 14 walks as well. Pella is 1-0 and takes on Bondurant-Farrar on the road this evening; PCM falls to 0-1 and hosts Newton Wednesday.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM’s Van Veen Qualifies For State, Soccer Shut Out by West Central Valley

PCM’s Grant Van Veen qualified for the boys’ golf state tournament in Ames, while the soccer squad ended the regular season with a loss to West Central Valley, 6-0. Van Veen traveled to Albia as the only Mustang to qualify for district play. He placed fifth overall, qualifying him for the state tournament. Van Veen finished with a score of 76, which tied for fourth with Clayton Liddle of Denver. Van Veen also finished just five strokes off of the meet medalist, Jake Weissenberger of Des Moines Christian. Van Veen will travel to the Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau next week for the state tournament.
AMES, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Loses Opener to Ankeny Christian

Pleasantville’s baseball squad opened the season on the wrong side of the result, losing to Ankeny Christian 3-1. The Trojans opened the season struggling at the plate, surrendering 15 strikeouts at the plate. Jake DeJoode was the star on both sides of the plate. DeJoode finished one for three with an RBI double, and only surrendered three hits on the mound. With the loss, Pleasantville drops to 0-1 on the young season.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Baseball Falls In Season Opener To Wayne

The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad fell to Wayne as the Sabers were outscored last night in their season opener 16-8. The Sabers did well at the plate with Gavin Clark going 2/2 and two RBIs and the Sabers outhit the Falcons 10-5, but Saber pitching issued 15 walks and three more on hit batsmen. Coach Mark Schroeder told KNIA/KRLS while it was not pretty, the first game is out of the way. Twin Cedars is 0-1 travels to North Mahaska tonight.
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson Earns Individual Conference Champ at ARC Meet

Simpson runner Spencer Moon was crowned the American Rivers Conference Track and Field Champion in the 5000m run this weekend at the ARC Championships at Loras College, running a time of 14:53. Moon placed third in the 10,000m, Carter Berkey placed third in the long jump, and Ulysses Patterson placed fifth in the decathlon to round out the top places for the men as they finished in sixth place overall. Top finishers for the Storm women included a fifth place finish from Aaliyah Johnson in the heptathlon, the 4×800 relay team placing fifth, and Alayna Wallace placing 7th in the 10,000m. The Storm women placed 8th at the event.
DUBUQUE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Defeats Knoxville in Season Opener

The Indianola baseball team defeated Knoxville in both teams’ season opening bouts 11-1 as heard live on KNIA Monday evening, as unforced errors doomed the Panthers. Both teams bats were quiet early, with neither team getting a hit through the first two innings, however the Indians broke through with a four-run third despite earning no hits in the inning, taking advantage of defensive miscues and walks given up by Knoxville. Indianola added another run in the fourth, and two more in the fifth to take a 7-0 lead, before exploding in the seventh for another four runs that included a three-run bomb from Brady Blake over the center field fence. Knoxville added a run in the seventh on an RBI from Luke Spaur.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

P.C. Girls Tennis Advances in Regional Team Playoffs

The Pella Christian girls tennis team hosted the class 1A team regionals Saturday morning and defeated Oskaloosa and Albia to advance to the Regional Final. Needing to win five matches to advance, the Eagles started the day with a hard fought 5-4 victory over Oskaloosa. Katy Roose picked up a win in #1 singles (6-4, 6-1), while Sydney Van Arendonk won at #3 singles (4-6, 6-4, 1-0) and Laurey Johnson (6-1, 6-0) and Reagan De Vries (2-6, 7-6, 1-0) won at #5 and #6 singles. After dropping the first two doubles matches, the #3 doubles team of Johnson and De Vries clinch the match for P.C. with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Having defeated Oskaloosa, the Eagles then moved on to play Albia and dominated in a 5-0 sweep. All five victories came in singles play. The wins came from Roose, Claire Vander Molen at #2 singles, Van Arendonk, Johnson, and De Vries.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Girls Tennis Falls To Newton; Boys Golf Heads To Districts

The team portion of the season has come to an end for the Knoxville Girls Tennis Squad as the Panthers lost to Newton in the class 1A first round regional 5-3. After singles wins by Kate Schneider, Jadyn Streigle and Riley Dailey the Cardinals, who also won three singles matches took two doubles matches before the meet was halted due to Newton having enough matches to win. The Panthers season is not totally over as Streigle and Olivia Maasdam will play in the class 1A doubles state tournament. Boys golf takes center stage on Monday as the Panthers will try to get to state for the second straight season as they play in the class 3A district at Bos Landen in Pella. Knoxville won the sectional on Wednesday by four strokes over runner-up Winterset. Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they have out a lot of pressure on themselves to get back at State, but its a pressure the relish.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Track Ready for Best Times of Season

The Indianola girls track and field team qualified 11 events to the State Track and Field Meet this week at the Drake Blue Oval, earning an extra six events in at-large bids. Head girls coach Kim Ardnt tells KNIA News the girls performed well at the qualifiers, enough to get a lot of events in and make some noise to surprise people at state, but the squad knows they still have a lot to improve upon.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville FFA to Hold AG Olympics

The Knoxville FFA will hold their AG Olympics on Friday, May 20 at 6:45 pm outside of Knoxville High School at 1811 W Madison Street by the Greenhouse. Knoxville FFA Officers Marley Larson, Karlie Pettyjohn, and Audrey Whittenburg spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is our first time...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Track & Field
Sports
kniakrls.com

PCM Soccer Ends Season Against West Central Valley

PCM’s soccer squad will wrap up the regular season at home against West Central Valley Monday night. The Mustangs are coming off losing to Des Moines Christian Friday night, scoring just one goal from Carson Vandelune. PCM will be looking to go into postseason play on a high note against the one-loss Wildcats. The two teams met twice last season, with West Central Valley winning both matches. The second match between the two squads last season was a first-round playoff game that the Mustangs lost, 2-0.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Baseball Opens Season Against Ankeny Christian

Pleasantville’s baseball squad will open up their season Monday night against non-conference foe Ankeny Christian. The Trojans are coming off finishing with a 17-19 record, which included a Cinderella run to the substate championship before losing to Centerville. Pleasantville graduated six seniors from their squad last season, including leadoff hitter Aaron Wilkins. The Trojans will be looking to start their season off on a high note against the Eagles. The two teams have met three of the previous four years, and Pleasantville got their first win in the Varsity Bound era last season.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Night of Stars Prom Returned Saturday

A local non-profit organization put together a special event that returned to Pella this weekend. Kelsie Parton with Launching Arrows says they held the 4th-ever “Night of Stars” prom for individuals with disabilities on Saturday at the Vermeer Global Pavilion. Read more about how to help Launching Arrows here.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Smash Park Pella Opens This Week; Grand Opening Celebration This Weekend

A signature commercial development in Pella is on the cusp of opening. Luke Ballenger is the Co-Owner of Pella Entertainment Group, the franchisee of Smash Park Pella, and says the entertainment, recreation, and restaurant complex is set to open to the public Tuesday, with a grand opening celebration this Friday through Sunday.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola High School Facilities Public Meeting Tomorrow

A public meeting will be held for those who wish to learn more about the plans the Indianola School District is working on to update Indianola High School tomorrow. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture will present the detailed proposed plans and upgrades that are currently under discussion by the board, and community members are encouraged to come out and review the plans and provide feedback. The meeting will be held tomorrow at 5:15pm at the Peoples Bank Administration Building at 500 E Iowa Ave.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pauline Kooistra

Visitation for Pauline Kooistra age 97 of Pella will be on Wednesday May 18th from noon-7:00pm at the Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home in Pella. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday at the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Memorials may be given to the Berean Baptist Church missionary fund.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s talk Knoxville- Governor Scholar Ben VandeKamp

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Senior and Governor Scholar Ben VandeKamp as we talk about winning the Governor’s Scholar award, his future plans, and his hobbies outside of school. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...
KNOXVILLE, IA



