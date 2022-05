Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday the city would make no immediate changes to its current policy of recommending masks indoors despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases. “We’re watching the numbers very carefully and at this point Boston’s Public Health Commission has recommended masks in indoor settings, but not required them,” said Mayor Wu, adding that people should take advantage of the free testing available across the city, or use at-home rapid tests when heading to large events.

