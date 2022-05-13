Kansas woman hospitalized after crash with a semi

What started as a traffic stop turned into a pursuit that ended with the arrest of a Salina man on requested drug and gun charges Monday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer saw a 2005 Nissan Maxima with no operable taillights driving southbound in the 400 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. The officer attempted to stop the car, but it continued south until turning into the parking lot of Kwik Star convenience store, 100 N. Broadway Boulevard, where it backed into a parking stall and the driver was apprehended.

SALINA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO