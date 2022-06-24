The answers to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter quiz

Every Friday our chief football writer Miguel Delaney sends out his Reading the Game newsletter , packed full with all the latest football news, anaylsis and insight from behind the scenes of the game.

Answers for recent quizzes:

Answers for 24 June quiz

Germany (eight times), Norway (twice) and Sweden (once).

Answers for 17 June quiz

Jurgen Klinsmann (11 goals); Cristiano Ronaldo (7); Luis Suarez (7); Harry Kane (6); James Rodriguez (6); Davor Suker (6); Thierry Henry (6); Asamoah Gyan (6); Dennis Bergkamp (6); Arjen Robben (6); Robin van Persie (6); Diego Forlan (6)

Answers for 10 June quiz

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid); Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund); Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund); Joe Hart (Torino); Tammy Abraham (Roma); Fikayo Tomori (Milan); Wayne Rooney (DC United)

Answers for 3 June quiz

Gianfranco Zola, Stefan Schwarz, Patrick Kluivert, David Beckham, Laurent Blanc, Marcel Desailly, Khalid Boulahrouz, Deco, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Marco Materazzi, Asamoah Gyan, Wayne Rooney, Luis Suarez, John Heitinga

Answers for 27 May quiz

Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Raul Meireles (Chelsea), Fernando Torres, (Chelsea), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Borussia Dortmund), Jari Litmanen (Ajax), Mario Balotelli (Inter), Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid), Steve McManaman (Real Madrid), Nicolas Anelka (Real Madrid).

Answers for 20 May quiz

Everton 1994; Coventry City 1997; Everton 1998; Bradford City 2000; West Brom 2005; Wigan 2007; Wigan Athletic 2011

Answers for 13 May quiz

Ben Watson, Santi Cazorla, Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Per Mertesacker, Olivier Giroud, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Youri Tielemans

Answers for 6 May quiz

Bayer Leverkusen 2002, Milan 2005, Chelsea 2008, Bayern Munich 2012, Borussia Dortmund 2013

Answers for 29 April quiz

Romario; Lilian Thuram; Lothar Matthaus; Gigi Buffon; Mats Hummels; Miroslav Klose; Hugo Lloris; Paul Pogba; Kylian Mbappe; Antoine Griezmann; Gianluca Zambrotta; Cesc Fabregas; Gilberto Silva; Mauro Camoranesi