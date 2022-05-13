Dense fog, spotty showers for today; unsettled weekend expected for Long Island

WHAT'S NEW - Some dense fog this morning. Visibility under one mile at times.

WHAT'S NEXT - Unsettled weekend. Spotty showers through weekend with some more drizzle and fog. Watching a cold front Monday afternoon that could bring thunderstorms.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says to expect spotty showers today and an unsettled weekend.

TODAY: Morning drizzle and fog. Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Highs 65 to 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Drizzle and fog with a few showers. Lows 50 to 55.

SATURDAY: Morning drizzle and fog. Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers. Highs 65 to 72.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows 50 to 55.

SUNDAY: Drizzle and fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Some sunny breaks developing in the afternoon. Highs near 69.

MONDAY: Tracking a cold front. Partly sunny skies giving way to afternoon clouds and showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 73.