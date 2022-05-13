ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon, NC

One person dead after early morning shooting in Zebulon

 4 days ago

The Zebulon Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Friday morning in Zebulon.

Officers responded to a homicide on 234 West Barbee Street just before 2:00 a.m.

Authorities appeared to be focusing their investigation behind a home in a driveway near a shed or garage.

According to the Zebulon Police Department's Facebook page there is a significant police presence between Arendell Avenue and Wakefield Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

WRAL

Family: Man shot and killed in Fayetteville was a good person

Family: Man shot and killed in Fayetteville was a good person. Although police did not identify the victims, one was named as 33-year-old Marchellous Braddy by family members who spoke to WRAL News. Braddy's two sisters didn't want to appear on camera but said their brother was a good man who didn't deserve to die.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Missing Raleigh bouncer found safe out of state

Robert Richardson was found outside of North Carolina. No other specific details were given on where he was discovered. Richardson's family said Richardson was 'physically OK' and thanked the media for promoting the effort to find the 41-year-old, who went missing earlier this month after a crash. Friends and family...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman taken to hospital after Wake Forest dog attack

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dogs injured a woman in an attack in a Wake Forest neighborhood Saturday. Wake Forest police said the incident happened near Linslade Way and Cornwall Drive. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The woman was...
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

VIDEO: Massive fire destroys manufacturing plant in Nash County town

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire destroyed a manufacturing plant in Spring Hope in Nash County late Saturday night and early Sunday, officials said. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at JHRG Manufacturing, which makes protector fabrics, including body armor, at 303 S. Pine St., according to Spring Hope police and fire officials.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

3 men arrested on drug charges after police get complaints in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — (WNCN) – Three men in Rocky Mount were arrested on drug charges after complaints about drug activity at a home. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on May 14 the department’s Special Operations Narcotic Unit and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators were monitoring a home in the 400 block of Buena Vista Avenue.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Zebulon man dies after being shot multiple times: police

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 45-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Zebulon on Friday, police say. Officers were called to the 200 block of West Barbee Street in reference to a shooting around 1:45 a.m. As officers responded, they learned a person had been shot...
ZEBULON, NC
