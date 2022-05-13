One person dead after early morning shooting in Zebulon
The Zebulon Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Friday morning in Zebulon. Officers responded to a homicide on 234 West Barbee Street just before 2:00 a.m. Authorities appeared to be focusing their investigation behind a home in a driveway near a shed or garage. According to the Zebulon Police Department's Facebook page there is a significant police presence between Arendell Avenue and Wakefield Street. This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
