Shreveport, LA

Shreveport's C.C. Antoine House destroyed by fire

KTBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A well-known historical home in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood collapsed overnight when a fire broke out. The C.C. Antoine House at 1941 Perrin was one of two homes that were destroyed early Friday. Shortly after 4 a.m., there were more than a dozen fire units on the...

www.ktbs.com

KTAL

Preschooler shot at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in north Shreveport that happened Monday night. An emergency call came in to the Caanan Village Apartments at 7:38 p.m. EMS and officers responded to the scene. Officers say a 5-year-old was wounded when gunfire opened at the complex....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

West Monroe couple accused of contractor fraud

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 40, both of West Monroe are accused of contractor fraud after failing to complete a floor installation job, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The victims said in May 2021, they entered into an agreement...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KTBS

2 men fired upon at Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La --- A man and his cousin were caught in an attempted drive-by shooting at their home at the corner of Parkridge Street and Quilen Boulevard Sunday just before 1 p.m. The man said he noticed his ex-girlfriend driving a black Ford Edge down the southbound lane of Quilen...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Marshall native and hero dies trying to stop church shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man from Marshall, Texas, died heroically trying to stop a shooter at a church in California Sunday. Dr. John Cheng tackled gunman David Chou after he opened fire on the church during a lunch banquet following a morning service at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, California. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes told KTLA he was shot and killed in the process.
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Landry Vineyards, West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. - Landry Vineyards was established in 1999 in Folsom, Louisiana by Jeff, Libby, and their four sons: Ethan, Kohen, Noah, and Micah along with the loving labor of family and friends. The first grape vines planted were two acres of a French-American hybrid wine grape, Blanc Du Bois. Landry Vineyards was licensed as a Louisiana Native Winery in 2002. Soon after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, the Landry’s used the storm opportunity to relocate to north Louisiana where soil, hills and climate are more suitable to growing wine grapes. They now reside in the beautiful hill country of West Monroe, Louisiana on a 50-acre site including a new winery, vineyards, beautiful tasting room, cottages, and camper sites.
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

South Bossier bus route closer to reality

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A new south Bossier City bus route could be one step closer after an upcoming Bossier City Council meeting. The council and SporTran leaders will meet Tuesday to potentially give the go ahead for a trial run of a new bus route in south Bossier. The...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
scttx.com

Car Collides with Tree on SH 7 West

May 16, 2022 - State Highway 7 West was the scene of a single-vehicle crash Sunday, May 15, 2022, just under nine miles from Center. West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department fire personnel responded to the scene to come to the aid of those involved and help clear the roadway.
CENTER, TX
KTBS

Community effort to crack down on littering in Port City

SHREVEPORT,La.--Putting a stop to littering has been a topic of discussion in Shreveport for a while. Well Western Hills resident Ted Ferguson is looking to remind people to keep Shreveport pretty by not littering. He has posted signs and his message is clear. "Who would take a soiled diaper and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Louisiana Ware Youth Center escape, three juveniles and woman in custody

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana State Police Facebook page, as of Sunday, May 15, 2022, all four people were in custody. RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday May 14, 2022, the Louisiana State Police asked for the public’s help in locating three juveniles, 17-year-old Tyjuan Lafitte, 17-year-old Na’varaya Lane and 15-year-old […]
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Attorney fights against increasing young adult crime in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A U.S. Attorney says they want to address the epidemic of firearms offenses by young adults in Shreveport. Monday, 19-year-old Lovoriss Montray Powell was sentenced to 6 years in prison, followed by three years probation for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He is the most recent case of many that Shreveport has seen over the last year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

2 Fatal Crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday

2 young people have died in separate car crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday. A 23-year-old man died in a wreck on the ART Parkway at Walker Place. Bossier Police says a full size pickup truck was headed south on the Parkway and crossed over into the northbound lane while apparently trying to make a left turn. This truck hit another full size pickup truck that was headed north.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport water, sewer service lines down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport officials are asking citizens to contact them at an alternative number while crews work to repair phone lines damaged Sunday. A fiber line used by the Water and Sewerage Department dispatch was accidentally cut by a tree trimmer Sunday night. Repair crews estimate the system should be restored by Monday afternoon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Everything you need to know about the upcoming 2022 Freedom Fest Series

SHREVEPORT, La. – Freedom. It’s a word that means a lot these days, especially after the past couple of years of our freedoms being limited due to the pandemic. But now, as we approach a much more normal way of life, we turn our attention to the 2022 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series, presented by Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man dead, wife in custody after Ingleside neighborhood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead and his wife is in police custody after a shooting early Monday in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. Details are limited, but according to Shreveport City Jail booking records, it was just after 3 a.m. when Charlene Henderson called 911 to report she had shot her husband during an argument.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3 dead, 4 injured in crash

Three teen boys are on the run after the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were helped by a security guard. Shreveport residents come together for 'Paint Your Heart Out'. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hundreds of volunteers across the city teamed up to complete the work, including...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Police warn: Longer days, warmer temps mean more property crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Summer is approaching and that means longer days, warmer temperatures, and the potential for an increase in juvenile crime, according to the Shreveport Police Department. SPD Public Information Officer, Cpl. Christopher Bordelon says there tends to be a rise in property offenses when kids are...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

1 injured in drive-by shooting Saturday night in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting near the Forest Oak Apartments in Shreveport Saturday night left one man injured. It happened on David Raines Road around 9 p.m. According to police, a man was walking down the street, and was shot in the abdomen in a drive-by. He was able to...
SHREVEPORT, LA

