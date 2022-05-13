Shreveport's C.C. Antoine House destroyed by fire

WEST MONROE, La. - Landry Vineyards was established in 1999 in Folsom, Louisiana by Jeff, Libby, and their four sons: Ethan, Kohen, Noah, and Micah along with the loving labor of family and friends. The first grape vines planted were two acres of a French-American hybrid wine grape, Blanc Du Bois. Landry Vineyards was licensed as a Louisiana Native Winery in 2002. Soon after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, the Landry’s used the storm opportunity to relocate to north Louisiana where soil, hills and climate are more suitable to growing wine grapes. They now reside in the beautiful hill country of West Monroe, Louisiana on a 50-acre site including a new winery, vineyards, beautiful tasting room, cottages, and camper sites.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO