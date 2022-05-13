Darien-based nonprofit partners with US Postal Service to collect donations to restock food banks

Darien-based nonprofit 'Person to Person' and the U.S. Postal Service are partnering to collect food donations for Connecticut foodbanks.

The program ‘Stamp Out Hunger' is an effort that spans the country. The National Association of Letter Carriers hosts the event. After a hiatus because of the pandemic, the ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive has returned to Fairfield County.

Residents in Darien, Norwalk, Wilton, and Stamford received bags in the mail which they can fill with food donations that they can leave by their mailbox no later than Saturday at 9 a.m.

MORE: Resources to find food banks and food programs in your area

The postal carrier or a nonprofit volunteer will pick up the bag of donated food and the items inside will be used to help restock 'Person to Person' food pantries around lower Fairfield County.

Officials say for those looking to donate but who do not live in the area, food can be dropped off at several locations.

Click here to find out more.