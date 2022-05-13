ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien-based nonprofit partners with US Postal Service to collect donations to restock food banks

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Darien-based nonprofit 'Person to Person' and the U.S. Postal Service are partnering to collect food donations for Connecticut foodbanks.

The program ‘Stamp Out Hunger' is an effort that spans the country. The National Association of Letter Carriers hosts the event. After a hiatus because of the pandemic, the ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive has returned to Fairfield County.

Residents in Darien, Norwalk, Wilton, and Stamford received bags in the mail which they can fill with food donations that they can leave by their mailbox no later than Saturday at 9 a.m.

MORE: Resources to find food banks and food programs in your area

The postal carrier or a nonprofit volunteer will pick up the bag of donated food and the items inside will be used to help restock 'Person to Person' food pantries around lower Fairfield County.

Officials say for those looking to donate but who do not live in the area, food can be dropped off at several locations.

Click here to find out more.

News 12

Good Samaritan Hospital designated a Level III trauma center

Rockland County is now home to more lifesaving care. Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern was officially designated a Level III trauma center. The new title means people have another hospital at which to receive treatment for a traumatic injury. Doctors say the designation will allow them to more quickly see seriously hurt patients.
News 12

County Executive Latimer suggests wearing masks indoors amid surge in COVID cases

It may be time to put your face mask back on when you're inside – that’s the latest recommendation from Westchester County Executive George Latimer. During his weekly COVID-19 update, Latimer said there is no mask mandate or any mandate being implemented, even though cases are on a rise. He says the county will continue to monitor cases closely, especially as Memorial Day and summer activities near.
News 12

Bronx lawmakers announce six-figure investment in security cameras

The Throgs Neck Business Improvement District unveiled a new plan alongside Bronx lawmakers announcing a $250,000 investment to install new NYPD cameras in the neighborhood. The cameras, which will be a product of the grant in the New York State Budget, will be installed along E. Tremont Avenue from Bruckner Boulevard to Harding Avenue.
News 12

Fairfield community remembers Shelton teen fatally stabbed at party

People in Fairfield are reaching out to support the family of one of the victims of a Shelton house party stabbing. The family of 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath says he left an impression on everyone he met. So much so that many of the high schools in Fairfield, along with local leaders, are remembering the Fairfield Prep student two days after died.
News 12

Masks return in 2 New Jersey school districts

Masks returned in two school districts in New Jersey today. Masks are required at Metuchen schools and on buses. District officials say they will reevaluate the decision weekly. “Hopefully they’ll take it away next week,” says freshman Jayden Londono. “I’m OK with it,” says sophomore Savanna Rodriguez. “I...
News 12

News 12

