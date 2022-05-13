ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

‘We finally have justice’: Man convicted of killing 2 Kissimmee police officers sentenced to death

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A judge in Osceola County sentenced a man convicted of killing two Kissimmee police officers to death on Friday.

It’s been nearly five years since Kissimmee police officers Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were killed in the line of duty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxJwp_0fcn0Xrj00
Kissimmee police officers killed in line of duty

In 2019, Everett Miller, a Marine Corp. veteran, was convicted of their murders. Three years later he has now been sentenced to death for the crimes.

“Five years and we finally have justice,” Baxter’s widow Sadia Baxter said.

The death penalty was unanimously recommended by a jury.

Moments after the sentencing was read, Sadia Baxter, with her two young daughters by her side, said she forgives Miller.

“We forgive Everett Miller, even though what he did was not right, we forgive because these girls deserve to live a happy life with no hate,” she said.

While Baxter said the sentencing does provide some relief, it is not a day to celebrate and will never bring the two men home to their families.

“The girls still don’t have their daddy ... they continue to have day-to-day struggles, but I continue to ask for prayers,” Baxter said.

Miller’s attorneys expect to file an appeal of the judge’s decision sometime next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MStmg_0fcn0Xrj00
Everett Miller

c3po
4d ago

The death penalty is also murder. When you plan and carry out the death of another human being its just as bad as the offender. No difference.

10 Tampa Bay

Frostproof man killed in US 27 crash

AVON PARK, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a Sunday evening crash that killed a 26-year-old Frostproof man. Ty Romero, 26, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 27 near the intersection of Tabitha Way, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say law enforcement officers and...
FROSTPROOF, FL
#Sentencing#Police#Sentenced To Death#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Sgt#Marine Corp
