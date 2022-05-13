ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

CDC recommends Long Islanders wear masks indoors as COVID-19 transmission rate climbs

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The CDC has elevated Long Island to its highest risk level as COVID-19 cases have steadily risen in both Nassau and Suffolk counties due to the Omicron variant.

The move means the CDC now recommends all Long Islanders wear masks indoors.

Health experts say the numbers are likely even higher because people are doing at home testing.

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate on Long Island was 10.5%. One month ago it was 5.2% and two months ago it was 1.6%. The numbers have been steadily increasing.

The CDC looks at different things to determine risk levels including the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and staff levels at hospitals.

The CDC is recommending mask wearing regardless of vaccination status.

Marty Marty
4d ago

There are now numerous reports from studies stating masks don't stop the transmission of covid and may even cause other issues. So the CDC needs to stop following the Biden administrations power tactics and follow the actual science.

