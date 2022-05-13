ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Lady Bombers fall in softball state tourney opener

By Staff
KTLO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season came to an end for the Mountain Home Lady Bombers’ softball team...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Tuesday baseball schedule includes Gainesville playing for district title

District play continues for high school baseball in Missouri, and four area teams will be in action on Tuesday. A state tournament bid is on the line for Gainesville. The top-seeded Bulldogs return to Seymour to face the host Tigers in the championship game of the Class 2, District 10 Tournament. The first pitch is scheduled for 5.
GAINESVILLE, MO
KTLO

Twin Lakes Golf Course to host Cotter Warrior Open

Twin Lakes Golf Course will be the site of a fundraiser for the Cotter High School athletic department this week. The second-annual Cotter Warrior Open is a two-man scramble tournament scheduled for Saturday. The day begins with registration at 8 a.m., and the shotgun start is an hour later. The...
COTTER, AR
KTLO

Big Creek holds off Harrison comeback to win Ozark Cup

Big Creek Golf and Country Club was able to stave off a comeback from Harrison Country Club to win the Ozark Cup Sunday in Harrison. Big Creek just edged out Harrison by a final of 15-14. Harrison fell just short of completing the comeback in Sunday’s singles matches. Big Creek...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Williams signs to cheer at Arkansas Tech

A member of the Mountain Home High School cheer squad is preparing to be on the college sidelines. Aubrey Williams has signed a national letter of intent to join the squad at Arkansas Tech University. Williams says her decision to make the move to Russellville was influenced in part by...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hot Springs, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Hot Springs, AR
Mountain Home, AR
Sports
City
Benton, AR
City
Mountain Home, AR
KTLO

Bakersfield among winners in Saturday district play

Three area high school baseball teams in Missouri began district play on Saturday. Bakersfield was able to begin the Class 2, District 10 Tournament with a win at Seymour. The Lions doubled up Summersville 6-3. Bakersfield will face top-seeded Gainesville in Monday’s semifinals. Two area teams won their openers...
BAKERSFIELD, MO
KTLO

Mary W. Andres, 87, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mary W. Andres of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 14, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 87. She was born November 26, 1934, in Clinton, Iowa to Frank and Evelyn Oehrlein. She married William Bill Andres in 1984. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 59 years. Mary and Bill relocated from the Chicago, Illinois area in 1985. Mary worked at Baxter Healthcare as an Occupational Health nurse at the Mountain Home location.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombers#Striking Out
KTLO

Proctor signs to play basketball at University of the Ozarks

Another Mountain Home High School senior will become a college athlete when the next school year begins. Luke Proctor has signed a national letter of intent to join the men’s basketball program at the University of the Ozarks. Proctor says when it came to choosing schools, the Clarksville campus...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Tagged catfish being stocked around the state, including MH

Thousands of channel catfish from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries are being stocked at several locations around the state, including in Mountain Home, and a select few carry a “bonus prize” if caught. Each of Arkansas’s Family and Community Fishing Program stocking locations have catfish wearing a...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Yurachek discusses Razorbacks, transfer portal, NIL during stop in MH

Arkansas Razorback fans turned out in force Monday at Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company in Mountain Home as the ONE Razorback Roadshow made a stop. The four-day bus tour featured Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek and other members of Razorback Athletics, including senior staff members, spirit squad and band members and Big Red.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLO

Alfred Earl ‘Al’ Gibson, 86, Yellville (Conner)

Alfred Earl “Al” Gibson, 86, of Yellville, Arkansas passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on January 30, 1936, to the late Howard and Cora (Morgan) Gibson in Nunda, New York. He was a twenty-two-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He served as a Master Sergeant, investigated crashes and modified the engines of B52 bombers. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
YELLVILLE, AR
KTLO

Viola High School seniors to graduate Tuesday

Viola High School will graduate 21 seniors Tuesday night at 8. Viola’s valedictorian is Aubrey May, and the salutatorian is Preslee Dillinger. The graduation ceremony will be held in the Viola High School gymnasium.
VIOLA, AR
KTLO

Sarah Ann Sabor, 82, Flippin (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Sarah Ann Sabor of Flippin are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Sarah Sabor died Saturday in Flippin.
FLIPPIN, AR
KTLO

Child injured in shooting at restaurant near Thayer

A child suffered minor injuries in a shooting incident near Thayer restaurant. Officers responded around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Stateline Restaurant south of Thayer. Investigators say emergency crews took the injured girl, 3, to a West Plains hospital. Officers say they are investigating what led up to the shooting....
THAYER, MO
KTLO

Mountain View man pleads guilty to murder in National Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Mountain View, Mo., man has pleaded guilty in federal court to murdering his estranged wife during an argument when they met in a national park. Thirty-year-old Dylan J. Hanger pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on May 10, 2022, to one count of murder in the second degree.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy