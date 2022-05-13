Lady Bombers fall in softball state tourney opener

District play continues for high school baseball in Missouri, and four area teams will be in action on Tuesday. A state tournament bid is on the line for Gainesville. The top-seeded Bulldogs return to Seymour to face the host Tigers in the championship game of the Class 2, District 10 Tournament. The first pitch is scheduled for 5.
Twin Lakes Golf Course will be the site of a fundraiser for the Cotter High School athletic department this week. The second-annual Cotter Warrior Open is a two-man scramble tournament scheduled for Saturday. The day begins with registration at 8 a.m., and the shotgun start is an hour later. The...
Big Creek Golf and Country Club was able to stave off a comeback from Harrison Country Club to win the Ozark Cup Sunday in Harrison. Big Creek just edged out Harrison by a final of 15-14. Harrison fell just short of completing the comeback in Sunday’s singles matches. Big Creek...
A member of the Mountain Home High School cheer squad is preparing to be on the college sidelines. Aubrey Williams has signed a national letter of intent to join the squad at Arkansas Tech University. Williams says her decision to make the move to Russellville was influenced in part by...
The Harrison High School baseball team will make another appearance in the state championship weekend. The Goblins picked up a high-scoring victory over Huntsville 17-11 in Saturday’s semifinals of the Class 4A State Tournament at Nashville. Harrison will meet Valley View for the state title next weekend in Benton.
Three area high school baseball teams in Missouri began district play on Saturday. Bakersfield was able to begin the Class 2, District 10 Tournament with a win at Seymour. The Lions doubled up Summersville 6-3. Bakersfield will face top-seeded Gainesville in Monday’s semifinals. Two area teams won their openers...
Mary W. Andres of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 14, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 87. She was born November 26, 1934, in Clinton, Iowa to Frank and Evelyn Oehrlein. She married William Bill Andres in 1984. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 59 years. Mary and Bill relocated from the Chicago, Illinois area in 1985. Mary worked at Baxter Healthcare as an Occupational Health nurse at the Mountain Home location.
Another Mountain Home High School senior will become a college athlete when the next school year begins. Luke Proctor has signed a national letter of intent to join the men’s basketball program at the University of the Ozarks. Proctor says when it came to choosing schools, the Clarksville campus...
Thousands of channel catfish from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries are being stocked at several locations around the state, including in Mountain Home, and a select few carry a “bonus prize” if caught. Each of Arkansas’s Family and Community Fishing Program stocking locations have catfish wearing a...
Arkansas Razorback fans turned out in force Monday at Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company in Mountain Home as the ONE Razorback Roadshow made a stop. The four-day bus tour featured Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek and other members of Razorback Athletics, including senior staff members, spirit squad and band members and Big Red.
Alfred Earl “Al” Gibson, 86, of Yellville, Arkansas passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on January 30, 1936, to the late Howard and Cora (Morgan) Gibson in Nunda, New York. He was a twenty-two-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He served as a Master Sergeant, investigated crashes and modified the engines of B52 bombers. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
Viola High School will graduate 21 seniors Tuesday night at 8. Viola’s valedictorian is Aubrey May, and the salutatorian is Preslee Dillinger. The graduation ceremony will be held in the Viola High School gymnasium.
Sunday’s severe weather activity led to large hail, wind damage, flooded roads and multiple power outages. Baxter County was one of the areas where tree damage was reported. The National Weather Service says it received a social media image of a tree blown over onto a truck in Big Flat.
The first week of early voting is in the books for the May 24 primary election. In Baxter County, a total of 1,837 people have early voted. Of those, 975 voted at the court house, 660 at Twin Lakes Plaza and 202 at the Baxter County Election Commission Office. In...
Contractor crews will soon begin work to improve U.S. Route 160 in Ozark and Howell Counties. The project includes pavement overlay and adding rumble strips from south Missouri Route 5 in Ozark County to Missouri Route 101 in Howell County. Motorists should anticipate a lane reduction with a 10-foot width restriction.
A child suffered minor injuries in a shooting incident near Thayer restaurant. Officers responded around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Stateline Restaurant south of Thayer. Investigators say emergency crews took the injured girl, 3, to a West Plains hospital. Officers say they are investigating what led up to the shooting....
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Mountain View, Mo., man has pleaded guilty in federal court to murdering his estranged wife during an argument when they met in a national park. Thirty-year-old Dylan J. Hanger pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on May 10, 2022, to one count of murder in the second degree.
