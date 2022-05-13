Lady Bombers fall in softball state tourney opener

Mary W. Andres of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 14, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 87. She was born November 26, 1934, in Clinton, Iowa to Frank and Evelyn Oehrlein. She married William Bill Andres in 1984. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 59 years. Mary and Bill relocated from the Chicago, Illinois area in 1985. Mary worked at Baxter Healthcare as an Occupational Health nurse at the Mountain Home location.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO