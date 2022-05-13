Video: Nice start, scattered showers to move through this afternoon (Brian Shields, WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab your umbrella. We’ll have scattered showers and a few storms this afternoon.

We’ll have a nice start to the day in Central Florida.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to begin the day.

As we get into the afternoon hours, we’ll have a 40% chance of rain. Temperatures will be near 86 degrees.

We’ll have early scattered showers Friday night. Then it will be partly cloudy.

The heat will build this weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 90s both days.

We’ll have a small rain chance, at 20%.

Next week will be super hot.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s all week long.

The rip current risk remains high at the beaches. We’ll also have a lunar eclipse on Sunday night.

