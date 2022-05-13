ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

By Pavel Polityuk, Tom Balmforth
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

KYIV, May 13 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian court held a preliminary hearing on Friday in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, after charging a captured Russian soldier with the murder of a 62-year-old civilian.

The case is of huge symbolic importance for Ukraine. The Kyiv government has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.

Russia has denied targeting civilians or involvement in war crimes and accused Kyiv of staging them to smear its forces. The Kremlin told reporters on Friday that it had no information about a war crimes trial.

The defendant told the court he was Vadim Shishimarin, born in Russia's Irkutsk region, and confirmed that he was a Russian serviceman in a short, preliminary hearing. The court will reconvene on May 18, the judge said.

He will tell the court at a later date whether or not he denies the charge, his lawyer Viktor Ovsyannikov said.

Shaven headed and looking scared, Shishimarin wore a casual blue and grey hoodie and was led into the courtroom by police to a glass booth for defendants.

If convicted he faces up to life imprisonment over the killing in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka, east of the capital Kyiv, on Feb. 28.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said the defendant was a 21-year-old tank commander in the Kantemirovskaya tank division from the Moscow region. The prosecutor general had published a photograph of him ahead of the hearing.

"(The) wheels of justice (have) started turning and this process will yield results," Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova wrote on Twitter on Friday.

UKRAINIAN ACCOUNT

In a statement ahead of the hearing, the prosecutor general's office said the soldier and four other Russian servicemen fired at and stole a privately-owned car to escape after their column was targeted by Ukrainian forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01NgwB_0fckOtU500
A view shows a torn flag of Ukraine hung on a wire in front an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

The statement said the Russian soldiers drove into the village of Chupakhivka where they saw an unarmed resident riding a bicycle and talking on his phone.

It said the defendant was ordered by another serviceman to kill the civilian to prevent him reporting on the Russians' presence and fired several shots through the open window of the car with an assault rifle at the civilian's head, and he died on the spot.

It did not say what evidence led to the war crimes charges. The SBU Security Service of Ukraine conducted the investigation into the case, it said.

State prosecutor Andriy Synyuk told Reuters the soldier was captured when he "gave himself up". He did not elaborate.

MANY MORE CASES EXPECTED

In the courthouse, Shishimarin was questioned by a judge who addressed him in Ukrainian and in Russian. He had an interpreter with him. Reuters could not reach him or his legal representative for comment ahead of the hearing.

"This is the first case today. But soon there will be a lot of these cases," Synyuk told reporters after the hearing.

Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Thursday there were many examples of possible war crimes since the Russian invasion and that 1,000 bodies had been recovered so far in the Kyiv region. read more

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on April 25 it would take part in a joint team with Ukrainian, Polish and Lithuanian prosecutors investigating war crimes allegations against Russian forces.

Ukraine has little experience in prosecuting such cases. Parliament last year adopted legislation to provide a legal framework for war crimes prosecutions in line with international practice, Zera Kozlyieva, deputy head of the war crimes unit in the prosecutor general’s office, said last month. [nL2N2WO0LR

The country had only convicted three individuals previously for crimes related to the conflict in Donbas and Crimea between 2014 and the February invasion, she said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm the country and protect it from fascists, denying its forces committed abuses. Kyiv and its Western backers say the fascism claim is a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Tom Balmforth, editing by Mark Heinrich and Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Bachelet
Person
Iryna Venediktova
Daily Mail

Putin's troops warn Mariupol civilians they will be SHOT if they do not wear white ribbons... as Zelensky offers to exchange Russian POWs for their freedom

Vladimir Putin's troops have threatened to shoot civilians in the besieged city of Mariupol if they do not wear white ribbons on their clothes. Russia has been accused of forcing civilians to wear the white ribbons, a symbol of the Russian army, so that they become 'bait' for Ukrainian snipers - and in turn help Putin's men find out where the snipers are hidden.
MILITARY
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Hundreds of prisoners of war including captured British fighters could be 'forced to march through Red Square' during Putin's Victory Day military parade, analysts fear

Hundreds of prisoners of war - including captured British fighters - could be forced to march through Moscow's Red Square during Vladimir Putin's Victory Day military parade, a think tank has warned. The Ukraine-based Centre for Defence Strategies said that 500 captured fighters could be 'forced to go through Red...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian Soldiers#War Crimes Trial#Ukrainian#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Survivors of steelwork hell humiliated by Vladimir Putin's troops: Mariupol refugees were subjected to humiliating interrogation, labelled 'scum' and had their underwear checked by Russian soldiers before being freed

Refugees from Mariupol were subjected to a humiliating interrogation by Russian troops before they were finally freed from the steelworks where they had been hiding for two months. Exhausted survivors told the Daily Mail they were called ‘Ukrainian scum’, had their underwear checked and were forced to give their fingerprints...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's feared Wagner mercenaries are seen in action for first time in Ukraine: Video shows troops accused of war crimes storming trenches as Russians 'struggle to break through frontlines' in bloody battle for Donbas

Wagner Group mercenaries have been filmed fighting in Ukraine for the first time as Russian troops go house-to-house in the bloody battle for control of Donbas. Drone footage from the town of Popansa, in Ukraine's east, shows a squad of Russians involved in intense street fighting with Ukrainian defenders - storming a house and throwing grenades before forcing them to surrender.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: That’ll Sting: Ukrainian Missile Blows Up Russian Chopper In Mid-Air

This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air. Zenger News obtained the footage from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday, April 21). The MoD said (in English): “Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

437K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy