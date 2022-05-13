ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

'Better dead than captured': Mother's pain as son killed in Azovstal

By Handout, Sergei Volsky with Olga Shylenko in Brussels
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDemG_0fcg11z200
Artem Mosha poses in army fatigues in front of a Ukranian military vehicle /FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP

For two-and-a-half months, Iryna Yegorchenko prayed for the safe return of her son Artem, one of the soldiers defending the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the devastated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Battered by relentless Russian bombardment, the fate of the sprawling steelworks and the more than 1,000 fighters holed up inside, has gripped the global headlines.

But on Wednesday, Yegorchenko got the message: her 22-year-old son was dead.

Utterly devastated, she also felt some kind of relief -- that at least he would not be captured by the Russians. Nor would he suffer starvation or the agony of injuries that would be untreatable in such in hellish conditions.

"Suddenly I felt relieved. It is easier to know that your son is dead than to know that he is in captivity, that he is injured or starving," she told AFP in an interview by Viber from her home in Kyiv.

With all civilians now evacuated from the plant as part of a UN and Red Cross rescue mission, only fighters now remain inside the sprawling steelworks, sheltering in the labyrinth of Soviet-era bunkers and tunnels from the Russians who now control the city.

And many are wounded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLc9v_0fcg11z200
Artem, a burly young man who was a keen boxer, went into the steelworks in early March /FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP

Artem, a burly young man who was a keen boxer, went into the steelworks in early March, spending 74 days inside, and his only communication with the outside world was through Telegram and Instagram.

- 'At least he didn't suffer' -

"They were not allowed to call. Sometimes he only put '+' when I asked if he was alive," said Yegorchenko, a 43-year-old psychologist, who also has a 20-year-old daughter and two adopted children, aged nine and six.

Artem always told her he was fine, but was more honest with his friends, she realised.

"He wrote that their days were numbered, that they wouldn't get out of there," she said, her voice heavy.

He told them that his fellow soldiers were dying every single day and that Russian tanks were already inside the plant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9H4P_0fcg11z200
Artem with his mother (L), sister and stepfather (R) /FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP

She last spoke to him on May 7, after which contact was cut, causing her to frantically reach out for any information about what had happened.

Then on May 11, she received the message: her son had been crushed to death by a falling concrete slab as part of the steelworks collapsed.

"At least he didn't suffer. Everything happened fast," she said.

"He quickly went to be with God."

For Yegorchenko, the worry now is for those soldiers left inside: the ones who are badly injured or who might end up in Russian captivity and die of torture.

Following weeks of bloody battles, soldiers from the Azov regiment and those marines who are stuck inside have been issuing desperate pleas for help on social media.

- 'Every minute costs a life' -

This week, marine commander Sergiy Volyna described conditions inside as "inhumane", saying "every minute costs another life".

He has appealed to the pope, world leaders and even reached out to Elon Musk, the world's richest man, pleading for "immediate" help -- his appeals echoed by desperate family members.

"My son is in hell in Azovstal," Yevgen Sukharikov, father of one of the Azov fighters, told a news conference on Thursday, warning that leaving them to die would end in "a massacre".

"Either we take risks (to save them), or the whole world will watch how they are killed there."

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Thursday that Kyiv's appeals to Moscow for their evacuation had been turned down.

"They offer only surrender. As you know, our guys won't agree to lay down their arms," she said, indicating Kyiv would mount a special operation to save them, which would prioritise the evacuation of the seriously injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezgxd_0fcg11z200
Artem, 22, was killed in Ukraine /FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP

Mariupol and Azovstal in particular have become a symbol of Ukraine's unexpectedly fierce resistance since Russian troops invaded on February 24, and for Yegorchenko, the fact that her son died defending Ukraine is a source of huge pride.

"As a mum, I'm very proud. He lived a good life, he protected his people," she said.

"He has earned his place in paradise".

She has no idea when they will be able to retrieve his body from the steelworks where the brutal fighting rages on. But she also doesn't want to see her son in a coffin.

"It hurts me physically to think that he is no longer with us," she breathed.

"Of course, I would have very much liked to see what his future would have been like if this war hadn't started, how my grandchildren would have looked.

"As a mother, I have nothing to be ashamed of."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Survivors of steelwork hell humiliated by Vladimir Putin's troops: Mariupol refugees were subjected to humiliating interrogation, labelled 'scum' and had their underwear checked by Russian soldiers before being freed

Refugees from Mariupol were subjected to a humiliating interrogation by Russian troops before they were finally freed from the steelworks where they had been hiding for two months. Exhausted survivors told the Daily Mail they were called ‘Ukrainian scum’, had their underwear checked and were forced to give their fingerprints...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's troops warn Mariupol civilians they will be SHOT if they do not wear white ribbons... as Zelensky offers to exchange Russian POWs for their freedom

Vladimir Putin's troops have threatened to shoot civilians in the besieged city of Mariupol if they do not wear white ribbons on their clothes. Russia has been accused of forcing civilians to wear the white ribbons, a symbol of the Russian army, so that they become 'bait' for Ukrainian snipers - and in turn help Putin's men find out where the snipers are hidden.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

Putin's feared Wagner mercenaries are seen in action for first time in Ukraine: Video shows troops accused of war crimes storming trenches as Russians 'struggle to break through frontlines' in bloody battle for Donbas

Wagner Group mercenaries have been filmed fighting in Ukraine for the first time as Russian troops go house-to-house in the bloody battle for control of Donbas. Drone footage from the town of Popansa, in Ukraine's east, shows a squad of Russians involved in intense street fighting with Ukrainian defenders - storming a house and throwing grenades before forcing them to surrender.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Ukraine#Military Vehicle#Ukranian#Ukrainian#Russians#Un#Red Cross#Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
nationalinterest.org

This Army Helicopter Is Leaving the Black Hawk in the Dust

Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. During recent flight tests, the helicopter maneuvered close to rugged terrain at low altitudes, flew faster than 300 knots and more than 350 nautical miles on a single mission without refueling, and used helicopter-like agility to mass combat power on a landing objective while under enemy fire.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy