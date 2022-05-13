ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia officers swarm gas station after gunmen open fire on crowd: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff, Dann Cuellar
 4 days ago

Philadelphia police officers swarmed a gas station on Thursday night after reports of a shooting.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Liberty gas station on Rising Sun Avenue and Tabor Road in the city's Olney section.

According to police, there were about 10 people outside of the gas station's convenience store when two to three male gunmen walked up and started to open fire.

That's when the people outside of the store ran inside to take cover.

Police said the shooters continued to fire.

"We know 25 shots were fired because we found a little over 25 spent shell casings. Some appear to be rifle rounds. There are at least 20 bullet holes to the glass door of the convenience store," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Chopper 6 was overhead as officers in tactical gear surrounded the store.

Authorities declared a barricade. When they realized the shooters were not inside, they started evacuating the store.

Police said no one was hit by gunfire.

One of the victims was treated for a head injury which was believed to be from broken glass.

Officers were questioning the victims and two unarmed security guards who were inside the store.

The suspects remain on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 19

Jose S. Rubianes
4d ago

Once again having incompetence people guarding our streets.It's a big Joke.. those having 🔫 guns have taken our city hostage. Law Enforcement are needed in civilian clothings in Different areas or places. We are tire of the violence all over our City.In a few days we are having election in Philadelphia.Every one should come out in massive.We The People can make a Difference.Homicide has to STOP 🔴.

Reply
8
AJW19140
4d ago

all of that shooting and no one was hit. These people have these weapons and don't even know what to do with them.

Reply
9
D L
4d ago

security guards with no guns?????? kinda like having an attack dog with no teeth 🙃

Reply(1)
14
CBS Philly

Woman Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Street In Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was rushed to the trauma center after she was struck by a Lyft driver in Mayfair. It happened at Frankford and Tyson Avenues at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. The driver told police the 24-year-old woman was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he hit her. It’s not clear if the driver is facing any charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Young man found dead inside Blue Honda Accord

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in Kingsessing after a man was found dead inside a car Friday. The incident happened on the 1200 block of South 57th Street around 8:17 pm. According to police, a 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

