Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Sunday Night Football will look slightly different for the 2022 NFL season.
Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter.
NBC will show a game on Sunday night for every week of the NFL regular season in addition to the season opening Bills at Rams matchup on Thursday, Sept. 8.
SNF will also show the Patriots at Vikings game on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24.
- Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Live stream: Peacock
Hall of Fame Game
Raiders vs. Jaguars, Aug. 4
Week 1
Bills at Rams, Sept. 8 (Thursday)
Buccaneers at Cowboys, Sept. 11
Week 2
Bears at Packers, Sept. 18
Week 3
49ers at Broncos, Sept. 25
Week 4
Chiefs at Buccaneers, Oct. 2
Week 5
Bengals at Ravens, Oct. 9
Week 6
Cowboys at Eagles, Oct. 16
Week 7
Steelers at Dolphins, Oct. 23
Week 8
Packers at Bills, Oct. 30
Week 9
Titans at Chiefs, Nov. 6
Week 10
Chargers at 49ers, Nov. 13
Week 11
Bengals at Steelers, Nov. 20
Week 12
Patriots at Vikings, Thanksgiving
Packers at Eagles, Nov. 27
Week 13
Colts at Cowboys, Dec. 4
Week 14
Chiefs at Broncos, Dec. 11
Week 15
Patriots at Raiders, Dec. 18
Week 16
Buccaneers at Cardinals, Christmas
Week 17
Rams at Chargers, Jan. 1
Week 18
TBD, Jan. 8
