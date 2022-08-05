ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

By James Parks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAjLR_0fcXIRBw00

Sunday Night Football will look slightly different for the 2022 NFL season.

Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter.

NBC will show a game on Sunday night for every week of the NFL regular season in addition to the season opening Bills at Rams matchup on Thursday, Sept. 8.

SNF will also show the Patriots at Vikings game on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24.

  • Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Peacock

Hall of Fame Game

Raiders vs. Jaguars, Aug. 4

Week 1

Bills at Rams, Sept. 8 (Thursday)

Week 1

Buccaneers at Cowboys, Sept. 11

Week 2

Bears at Packers, Sept. 18

Week 3

49ers at Broncos, Sept. 25

Week 4

Chiefs at Buccaneers, Oct. 2

Week 5

Bengals at Ravens, Oct. 9

Week 6

Cowboys at Eagles, Oct. 16

Week 7

Steelers at Dolphins, Oct. 23

Week 8

Packers at Bills, Oct. 30

Week 9

Titans at Chiefs, Nov. 6

Week 10

Chargers at 49ers, Nov. 13

Week 11

Bengals at Steelers, Nov. 20

Week 12

Patriots at Vikings, Thanksgiving

Week 12

Packers at Eagles, Nov. 27

Week 13

Colts at Cowboys, Dec. 4

Week 14

Chiefs at Broncos, Dec. 11

Week 15

Patriots at Raiders, Dec. 18

Week 16

Buccaneers at Cardinals, Christmas

Week 17

Rams at Chargers, Jan. 1

Week 18

TBD, Jan. 8

TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Danica Patrick: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple for a while. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the former racing star dated for a couple of years, before calling it quits during the pandemic. Recently, Rodgers opened up about Patrick, revealing a story from their relationship. “I...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday

Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

3 Prominent Teams Mentioned For Odell Beckham Jr.

Just weeks away from the NFL's season opener, Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the open market. The star wide receiver is still more than capable of being a difference-maker for a team, but a torn ACL in the Super Bowl means he won't be available until the second half of the season at the earliest.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden’s agent makes bold claim

Jon Gruden was forced to resign as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders midway through the 2021 season over a leaked email scandal. Many have predicted that we have seen the last of him in the NFL, but Gruden’s agent says that is a poor assumption. Bob...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player, Coach In Need Of A New Heart

Former Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Robert Lyles is in need of a life-saving heart transplant. Lyles, 61, has been in critical condition at Baylor St. Luke's Hospital since July 12, 2022, according to a GoFundMe. Randy Carodine, who organized the fundraiser, is seeking $100,000 worth of donations for Lyles.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Matt Rhule Punishes Entire Panthers Offense: NFL World Reacts

Matt Rhule took a mind-boggling approach to his offense's touchdown celebration this Saturday morning. According to a report, Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins on a deep-post touchdown during training camp this Saturday. Higgins proceeded to celebrate the touchdown with a "red carpet" celebration. The offense went crazy, and Rhule didn't...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Line Had A Rough Practice: NFL Fans React

It's early August, and Dallas Cowboys fans are already fretting over brief clips from training camp. Clarence Hill Jr. of Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that the offensive line struggled to provide Dak Prescott a clean pocket during Saturday's practice. He provided footage of one such non-contact "sack" during the day.
DALLAS, TX
