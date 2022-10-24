ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

By James Parks
 5 days ago

Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season.

This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts.

ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football banner this fall. Let's take a look at the full MNF schedule for 2022.

Monday Night Football schedule, scores for 2022 NFL season

The full Monday Night Football schedule for 2022

Start time: 8:15 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN and ABC networks

Week 1

Broncos at Seahawks, Sept. 12 (ESPN/ABC)

Week 2

Titans at Bills, Sept. 19 (7:15 p.m., ESPN)

Vikings at Eagles, Sept. 19 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Week 3

Cowboys at Giants, Sept. 26 (ESPN/ABC)

Week 4

Rams at 49ers, Oct. 3

Week 5

Raiders at Chiefs, Oct. 10

Week 6

Broncos at Chargers, Oct. 17

Week 7

Bears at Patriots, Oct. 24

Week 8

Bengals at Browns, Oct. 31

Week 9

Ravens at Saints, Nov. 7

Week 10

Commanders at Eagles, Nov. 14

Week 11

49ers vs. Cardinals, Nov. 21 (Mexico City)

Week 12

Steelers at Colts, Nov. 28

Week 13

Saints at Buccaneers, Dec. 5

Week 14

Patriots at Cardinals, Dec. 12

Week 15

Rams at Packers, Dec. 19

Week 16

Chargers at Colts, Dec. 26

Week 17

Bills at Bengals, Jan. 2

