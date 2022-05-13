ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Electric rates expected to jump in June

By Scott Bremner
 3 days ago

Electrical rates are on their way up in the coming weeks.

Rate hikes are expected to jump in June 2022. These are increases you will see in your July 2022 electric bill.

For Penelec customers, it will mean another $16 a month or so for average use.

The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) said you can either accept the default rate charged by Penelec or you can shop the marketplace to try to find a better deal.

Patrick Cicero, Acting Pennsylvania Consumer Advocate, warns consumers that prices for the marketplace tend to fluctuate and could lead to future price hikes.

“Competitive electric supplies are going through the same wholesale energy market to get through the same volatility that affects Penelec will affect competitive suppliers as well,” said Patrick Cicero, Acting Pennsylvania Consumer Advocate.

He warns that if you do choose to shop the marketplace, you should double check the rate every month in case the price starts to rise even more.

Comments / 4

Marie E.
3d ago

$16 per month is a HUGE hike, one that doesn't fit the budget for many of us;( Where/what is the justification for such a giant leap? We have a right to a logical+practical explanation!

Reply
6
Godandcountry
2d ago

Guess what? Just got my garbage bill in the mail today and we are now paying for their fuel cost n top of the bill! Killing me softly and slowly..

Reply
2
This Week in Pennsylvania: Jonathan Marks

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how former gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman dropped out of the race and endorsed Lou Barletta. He will also talk about how U.S Senate candidate Kathy Barnette continues to be questioned […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

$14 Million in Tax Credits Approved to Support 197 Early-Stage, Technology-Oriented Businesses, Entrepreneurs in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval this week of $14 million in Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) tax credits for 197 early-stage technology companies across Pennsylvania. “It’s vital to support our tech entrepreneurs here at home and foster their growth,” Gov. Wolf said. “These tax credits help...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

New tip rules likely won’t make big waves

CRANBERRY TWP — Pennsylvania’s new tipped workers regulations, an update to the state’s Minimum Wage Act, will likely change little, according to Bob McCafferty, owner of North Country Brewing in Slippery Rock and Harmony Inn in Harmony. The new regulations, which go into effect Aug. 5, largely...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Weiss Markets To Build, Remodel And Expand Stores

(Sunbury, PA) -- A Pennsylvania grocery chain says it's sending about 150-million dollars to improve its stores. The president of Weis Markets announced at a recent shareholders' meeting that new stores will be built and existing ones will see remodeling and expansion. Johnathan Weis says his budget includes four new stores, five major remodels and the addition of eight fuel centers. He also says sales have increased by a little more than 18 percent.
SUNBURY, PA
butlerradio.com

COVID Cases Tick Up In Pennsylvania

The number of COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across the state. According to Department of Health data, there were around 22,000 new cases of COVID in Pennsylvania last week. Locally, there was an uptick in cases as well with over 300 cases in Butler County in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
doniphanherald.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Nebraska

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
NEBRASKA STATE
