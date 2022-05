Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes has yet to pitch this season due to shoulder problems, and it now looks like Reyes could be missing significantly more time. Manager Oli Marmol told reporters, including Jeff Jones of The Belleville News-Democrat, that Reyes was shut down after he experienced some continued soreness in his right shoulder after a throwing session this week.

