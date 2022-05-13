ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Overton gets 1st win, Reds beat Pirates 4-0 for 1st shutout

By Alan Saunders - Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DMwV_0fcVSYaB00
Pittsburgh Pirates' Cam Alldred Pittsburgh Pirates' Cam Alldred pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

Connor Overton got his first major league win and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter for the Cincinnati Reds’ first shutout of the season, a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Overton allowed three hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings with one strikeout.

The 28-year-old right-hander got nine outs on ground balls. Luis Cessa got five straight outs, and Art Warren finished.

Cincinnati has the worst record in the major leagues at 8-24; the Reds are 3-1 against Pirates and 5-23 against other teams.

⚾ Heading to a Pirates game this summer? Here’s what’s new at PNC Park for 2022 season

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pujols pitches 9th, Cardinals romp to 15-6 win over Giants

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Albert Pujols had an absolute blast. And not at the plate this time, either. The longtime slugger made his first career pitching appearance Sunday night, closing out a 15-6 blowout for the St. Louis Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants that gave Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina the major league record for wins by a starting battery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WPXI Pittsburgh

Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

NEW YORK — (AP) — Artemi Panarin is such a gifted passer, he looks to set up his teammates for goals. He can shoot, too, and he came through in a prime situation. Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
107K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy