Naylor, MO

Local baseball teams are set for district

By ROBERT AUGSDORFER, Daily American Republic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe area high school baseball teams have wrapped up their seasons and are gearing up for the postseason. Ozark Foothills Conference rivals Naylor and Neelyville will be seeing each other in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament in Van Buren on Monday. The Tigers (10-9) are...

Education
